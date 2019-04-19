Jeffrey Scott Parsons Returns To Martinis Above Fourth In San Diego, May 9

Jeffrey Scott Parsons, one of Southern California's favorite song and dance men, is set to return to Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego with his show Comfy on Thursday, May 9, at 8pm. Parsons brings his energetic charm to this autobiographical cabaret filled with humor, music, and lots of tap dancing. The musical director is Elan McMahan.



Jeffrey Scott Parsons has made a name for himself as a true triple threat. Regionally, he has been seen as Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street (Cabrillo Music Theatre, Moonlight Amphitheatre), Phil Davis in White Christmas (San Diego Musical Theatre, Musical Theatre West), Dick in Dames at Sea (Colony Theatre, North Coast Rep), and Bobby Child in Crazy for You (San Diego Musical Theatre, Moonlight Amphitheatre). For his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Welk Resort San Diego, Parsons was nominated by the SD Critics Circle for the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical. He also starred at the Welk as Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman (Robby Award-winner for Best Actor in a Musical). In both LA and San Diego, he opened for Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie in her solo show Same Place, Another Time. He has appeared in numerous productions and tours across the country of both Forever Plaid and Plaid Tidings. He is a member of Musical Theatre Guild in Los Angeles.



Raving about his LA debut performance of Comfy, BroadwayWorld.com said, Parsons is one of LA theatre's top leading men who can sing, dance, and act the bejesus out of any musical theatre role. He's so sincere and so sweet and lovable that his time onstage is totally mesmerizing. Don't miss him wherever he appears!



Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Admission is $25 and tickets may be purchased online at www.ma4sd.com or by phone at (619) 400-4500. Martinis Above Fourth is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue (second floor), in the heart of Hillcrest.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You