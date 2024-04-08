Jeff Lake's AMERICANA IN NYC Debuts This May At The Cutting Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeff Lake's "AMERICANA IN NYC", a new series of concerts featuring local & national artists each doing a 30-45 minute set of Americana roots music, will be premiering at The Cutting Room, 44 E 32nd Street in New York City on Wednesday, May 1. Doors open at 6pm, performances begin at 7pm.

The show on May 1 also includes an All Star Jam including members of the Billy Joel "Movin' Out" Band, as well as the Dennis DeYoung Band (Styx).

It's a literal mini music festival offering 5 hours of music (7pm to 12am) for an all-inclusive ticket price of $20.00 in advance, $25.00 at the door.

The lineup includes the following Artists:

7pm - Emma Claye

Emma Claye is a New York City based actress, singer, and songwriter. She has been seen in campaigns for Imperfect Foods and Maybelline New York and previously performed on tour in Hamilton. Her music, featured in Medium and Disrupt Magazine, is genre-fluid but rooted in soul and available on all streaming platforms.

Mark Newman is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist - guitar, lap steel, mandolin, dobro. He has shared the stage with such notables as soul legend Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (Yardbirds), the late Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominoes) and Sam The Sham. His four album releases - "Must Be A Pony" (2006), "Walls Of Jericho" (2010), "Brussels" (2015), and "Empirical Truth" (2018) are available on all streaming platforms.

8:30pm - Jeff Lake

Jeff Lake's debut album "Midnight Sun" has inched up the Americana AMA chart over the last three months, reaching a peak position of #100. With over 135 radio stations playing his music nationwide, the title-track single currently sits at #118 on Music Row. Jeff combines elements of folk, bluegrass & rock to form his own brand of Country Fried Rock.

9:15pm - Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos

Chris Berardo has spent the last several years touring the country, playing shows with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, The Marshall Tucker Band, Reckless Kelly, America and Three Dog Night. His fourth album, "Wilder All The Time" is due to be released on Blue Elan Records later this year. Date tbd. Chris will be joined on stage by his full band including brother Marc Douglas Berardo on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Bill Kelly on electric guitar, mandola and vocals.

10:00pm - Special Guest Jam featuring:

Jim Leahy - guitar (Dennis DeYoung/ Styx)

Dave Anthony - drums (Dennis DeYoung/ Styx)

Darin Brown - piano (Enrique Iglesias, Willie DeVille)

Deni Bonet - violin (Cyndi Lauper)

Mark Newman - guitar (John Oates, Willie DeVille)

+ Members of the Billy Joel "Movin' Out" band

Tickets

The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd St, New York City (between Park & Madison) call 212-691-1900 or visit www.thecuttingroomnyc.com.