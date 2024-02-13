Jeff Harnar to Present IT'S DE-LOVELY at Birdland in March

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of MAC and Bistro Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar in “It’s De-Lovely: Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter” on Monday, March 11 at 7:00 PM. The evening is a celebration of the words and music of the beloved songwriter that includes standards such as “Night and Day,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Let’s Do It,” “At Long Last Love,” and surprises originally introduced by Danny Kaye and Jimmy Durante. The show will feature music director Alex Rybeck on piano. There is a $30-5o music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



The Birdland concert launches Harnar and Rybeck on a tour of Cole Porter performances including six at The Delray Beach Playhouse in Delray Beach, FL (3/25-28), a concert at the Center for the Arts in Bonita Springs, FL (3/30), followed by two nights at Davenport’s in Chicago, IL (4/12-13).



Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noël Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff’s televised PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with music director Alex Rybeck and “American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim” co-starring KT Sullivan. Jeff toured with Broadway’s Shauna Hicks in their Symphony Pops Concert “I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy’s Hollywood.” Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noël Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. In 2022, Jeff released his fifth solo album, the critically acclaimed I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words with a twenty-piece orchestra conducted by Jon Weber (PS Classics). Also in 2022 Jeff was named the Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree, was the recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Mabel Mercer Award, and the winner of three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards: Best Vocalist, Show and Director. In 2023 the Manhattan Association of Cabarets honored Jeff as “Celebrity Artist” and I Know Things Now won the Major Recording Award. He performs in the movie Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean from Iconoclast Films. His latest album, A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman, was released by PS Classics last year. www.jeffharnar.com



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13, 20, 27 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano – “The Songbook: From Sinatra to Sondheim to Sting”

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”



February 14-18 (Wednesday-Sunday) 5:30 & 8:30 (2/14-15); 7:00 & 9:30 (2/16-18) - Birdland Theater

Melissa Errico – “A Manhattan Valentine”

After her spectacularly successful, sold-out Valentine’s week residency at Birdland last year, celebrating her acclaimed album Out of the Dark: The Film Noir Project, Melissa returns with an entirely new program, this time celebrating her forthcoming album of New York songs by the greatest of New York songwriters, Sondheim in the City. From wistful ballads of young love (“What More Do I Need?”) to hard-edged anthems of middle-aged angst (“The Little Things You Do Together”), Melissa will sing the many faces of her native city through the words and music of the man who saw it best. But it won’t be all Sondheim: this Manhattan valentine will also be embroidered with classics by Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, and even Billy Joel. Come hear why The Wall Street Journal calls Melissa Errico, “A nonpareil performer” and why BroadwayWorld announced that she is “one of the great musical interpreters of our time.” She will perform with the Tedd Firth Trio.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross – “Moonlight and Love Songs: Steve Ross Sings Romance”

Vocalist and pianist Steve Ross – widely heralded as “The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret” – returns in a new concert to celebrate ballads of love, loss and hope from the Great American Songbook. Expect timeless standards by Jerome Kern, Dietz & Schwartz, the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, and Cole Porter. Also included will be modern classics by Barry Manilow, Leonard Cohen and Billy Joel. Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won’t Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas. He hosted a live cabaret series for BBC Television, and back in America was host of New York Cabaret Nights, a series for National Public Radio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 26 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas – “Back to the Garden” Album Release Concert

Thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returns to Birdland to premiere a new show celebrating the release of her latest album, Back to the Garden on Club44 Records. Natalie and her band will bring to life songs from the CD, including her first single, “Trust in Me,” plus “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “You’ll Never Know,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Woodstock,” and more. The concert will include the first live performance of the new anthem written for Natalie by the award-winning team of Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey, “Love Is the Power That Heals Me.” Natalie Douglas has been called “a true force of nature” by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning “Tributes” monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from 2017 through 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 29 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Bryan Eng Sextet

Bryan Eng, multi-faceted Broadway actor and acclaimed jazz pianist and singer, is one of the most promising and accomplished entertainers of his generation. After two sold-out Birdland performances, Eng’s sextet returns for an all-new show of swinging standards.With a sound and showmanship compared to masters such as Nat “King” Cole and Harry Connick Jr., Eng’s musicality packs a punch of energy that manages to maintain an alluring level of intimacy. His talents as an actor and musician have been featured in movies, TV, and at venues including Broadway, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center. Additionally, his ability to compose and arrange music for all styles has led him to musical collaborations with stars such as Heather Headley, Stephen Colbert, The American Pops Orchestra, and more. Eng attended Northwestern University in Chicago. Holding multiple performance residencies and starring at regional theaters, Chicago Now proclaimed, “Bryan Eng is one of Chicago’s bright stars.” While in the Windy City, Eng was invited to join the Broadway cast of Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Now a New York star in ascension, Eng recently acted in an episode of “Law & Order” and performs around the city.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

