Jason Robert Brown to Receive 2026 William Finn Award at 54 Below
The evening will feature performances from Broadway artists and celebrate Brown's contributions to musical theatre.
Barrington Stage Company will celebrate Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, recipient of the 2026 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, at its annual BSC in NYC event on Monday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. at the legendary 54 Below.
The evening will bring together Broadway artists, BSC supporters and friends for a celebration of Brown and his acclaimed body of work, while also honoring longtime Barrington Stage champions Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson.
Since its founding in 1995, Mary Ann (Minkie) Quinson has been a driving force behind Barrington Stage Company, serving as Board President for 19 years before becoming Board Chair. Under her leadership, BSC grew from a school auditorium in Sheffield into a nationally recognized regional theatre with five buildings in Pittsfield.
“Minkie and Bruno Quinson have been at the heart of Barrington Stage Company since the very beginning,” said Artistic Director Alan Paul. “What they have given to BSC goes far beyond their extraordinary leadership and generosity. They believed in what this company could become, and they helped make that vision a reality. We are thrilled to honor them in New York City and celebrate all that they have meant to Barrington Stage.”
“We are so happy and honored to have Jason Robert Brown with us in New York City to receive the William Finn Award,” said Paul. “Jason is one of the most important musical theatre artists working today, and his work embodies the imagination, ambition and extraordinary craft that Bill Finn championed throughout his life. BSC has also had the privilege of being part of Jason's journey, having premiered Mr. Saturday Night, which makes this moment especially meaningful to us. To have Jason here to honor Bill is a wonderful connection between two remarkable musical-theatre artists and an important part of Barrington Stage's history.”
Brown's connection to Barrington Stage is particularly meaningful. In 2021, BSC premiered Mr. Saturday Night, Brown's musical adaptation of the Billy Crystal film. The production became part of BSC's longstanding commitment to developing and championing new American musicals — a commitment that was central to William Finn's relationship with the company. Brown also headlined a concert and cabaret at BSC, solidifying his relationship with the theatre anbd its patrons. Brown's selection for the William Finn Award celebrates both his extraordinary body of work and his place in BSC's artistic history.
The program will feature selections from Brown's celebrated songbook performed by an extraordinary roster of Broadway favorites and BSC artists, including Carolee Carmello (Parade), Mykal Kilgore (BSC's Into the Woods), Elizabeth Stanley (The Bridges of Madison County national tour) and Alysha Umphress (Mr. Saturday Night world premiere), among others. Brown himself will accompany the performers at the piano.
Brown is the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist of The Last Five Years, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County and 13. His work has earned numerous honors, including Tony Awards for Parade and The Bridges of Madison County.
The William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre was established by Barrington Stage Company in honor of the late Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn, whose longstanding relationship with BSC included the development and production of numerous new musicals at the company. The award recognizes an individual whose work has made an exceptional contribution to American musical theatre. Previous recipients include Michael R. Jackson, Mary Testa, Joe Iconis and John Rando.
“BSC in NYC” is an annual gathering of the Barrington Stage family, celebrating the artists, audiences and supporters who have helped shape the company's artistic legacy and its commitment to developing new plays and musicals.
Guests will enjoy an evening of music, cocktails and dinner, followed by a live auction benefiting BSC's New Works Fund, which supports the development and production of new theatrical work.
New work is at the heart of Barrington Stage Company. The company has produced more than 50 new works, with more than half subsequently moving to New York City and major regional theatres around the country. In 2026, BSC premiered Dead Girl's Quinceañera, Estate Sale, The Urmetazoan and brought The Zionists to Downtown Pittsfield.
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