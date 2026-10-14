Jason Kravits to Launch WHAT'S HIS FACE AT SO & SO'S Residency

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TV and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits settles into a new venue this fall with WHAT'S HIS FACE AT SO & SO'S, a brand-new, totally improvised true story... in song. The residency begins next Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm, with seating limited and tickets on sale now.

The lights come up, and Jason walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Just a band, a mic and a fishbowl full of audience suggestions. What follows is a true story told in song, with every bit of it, including every lyric and melody, made up by Jason on the spot. Intimate, unpredictable, and different every time, WHAT'S HIS FACE AT SO & SO'S is music, comedy, and improv, all stirred together into one deliciously intoxicating cocktail of fun.

What's His Face at So & So's runs one night a month this fall: Tuesday, October 20, Wednesday, November 18, and Tuesday, December 15, all at 7pm.

Jason Kravits has been a familiar face on stages and screens, large and small, for over three decades. Most recently, Jason starred as "Vice Principal Douglas Panch" in this year's award-winning off-Broadway revival of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and as "Max Bialystock" in The Producers at Ogunquit Playhouse. Favorite TV appearances include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Undoing, Young Sheldon, Grey's Anatomy, Law and Order SVU, The Big Bang Theory, Kimmy Schmidt, Friends and Only Murders in the Building. He voiced the role of "Sneezy" in Disney's recent live action/animated remake of Snow White. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May and Woody Allen. Off-Broadway, Jason starred alongside John Turturro in The New Group production of "Sabbath's Theater," directed by Jo Bonney.

His album, "JIM... and Other Fine Suggestions," songs written in 24 hours or less, is available on all streaming platforms.

Jason's improvised work has played stages large and small for the past decade, with sold-out crowds around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein's at Vitello's and Catalina Jazz Club (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). His improvised solo show OFF the TOP! took home the Best Musical Comedy award at The Bistro Awards in NYC in 2017 and a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award, and regularly plays 54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub and Chelsea Table+Stage in NYC.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 15 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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