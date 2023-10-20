Jamie Karen Brings EGO to The Green Room 42 in November

The performance is at 7PM on November 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Returning to The Green Room 42 after her sold-out performance of If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me, Jamie debuts her brand new show, EGO at 7PM on November 10, 2023.

EGO...conceived, written and performed by Ms. Karen, delves into the aspects of the exploded, imploded and balanced human ego and how it plays into our lives as artists, partners, parents and humans. Told in song and story in three untelegraphed acts, she curates songs that draw upon different versions of herself; her journey in her 25 year career, stepping away to raise her kids, the quest to get back in, her past addiction and road to recovery, and the woman she chooses to be today. The show includes a wide range of musical genres, from musical theatre to pop to jazz, and she plays guitar and drums, as well. Some songs selections include Tom Kitt and Michael Korie's, How, Joe Iconis', Ammonia, Sinead O'Connor's version of All Apologies and Molly Martin's version of I Wasn't Invited to Come from the BBC show That Was The Week That Was. While the story is very personal, the language and concepts are universally relatable.

EGO is directed by Denis Lambert (currently starring in Spamalot) with musical direction by the incomparable Drew Wutke (her musical partner-in-crime).

Jamie Karen is a BMI artist and accomplished triple threat who has been on broadway in Man of La Mancha with Brain Stokes Mitchell, as well as the first national tours of Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Spamalot (understudied and performed Lady of the Lake), and countless regional productions across the country. She has worked in television both as an actor and a composer. She lives in Westchester with her husband, actor Mark Deklin, their two children and 17 year old dog.




