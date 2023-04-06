Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Jackson, Jr. Will Premiere ON BROADWAY at Chelsea Table + Stage May 1st

Amy Lynn Hamlin guest stars with STRANGE LOOP star.

Apr. 06, 2023  

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

PRESENTS

OBIE AWARD-WINNER FROM TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL "A STRANGE LOOP" & "WHITE GIRL IN DANGER"

JAMES JACKSON, JR.

PREMIER OF NEW CABARET TRIBUTE TO MUSICAL THEATRE

"JAMES JACKSON, JR. ON BROADWAY"

FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST AMY LYNN HAMLIN (AMY LYNN & THE HONEYMEN)

MONDAY MAY 1ST AT 7PM

LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE

Chelsea Table & Stage welcomes Obie Award winning actor and cabaret artist James Jackson, Jr. for the premier of "On Broadway". A departure from the soul, R&B, and folk focused cabaret work he is known for, Jackson brings his unique sense of story-telling and song interpretation to the Broadway music that has inspired him as an artist. James continues to ask "How do I fit into the story?" with music spanning Sondheim, LaChiusa, and Harold Arlen, and from such musicals as "Pippin", "Sunday in the Park with George", "Grey Gardens" and "Purlie". Elliot Roth will serve as music director. With special guest vocalist, Amy Lynn Hamlin (Amy Lynn & The Honeymen, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), "On Broadway" will be directed by Farah Alvin.

Information and reservations for James Jackson, Jr. ON BROADWAY can be found HERE.

Chelsea Table + Stage is on Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

James Jackson, Jr. ON BROADWAY will feature:

Amy Lynn Hamlin (Amy Lynn & The Honeymen)
Musical Director: Elliot Roth
Bass: Lavondo Thomas
Drums: Christopher Heinz
Director: Farah Alvin

James Jackson, Jr.
An Obie Award-winner for his work in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical "A Strange Loop", and currently starring in the playwright's next musical "White Girl in Danger" off-Broadway at Second Stage and in conjunction with The Vineyard Theatre, James' gifts of story-telling and cabaret have made a home at venues such as Joe's Pub, DROM, Duane Park, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. He is also the co-host of the Broadway-themed podcast "5 Questions with James and JAM" with his dear friend, Tony nominee, John-Andrew Morrison. 5 Questions With James and JAM will play The Green Room 42 on April 17 (Ticket LINK) and May 15 (Ticket LINK) and June 12 (Ticket LINK). Read a review of 5 Questions With James and JAM HERE.

After years of dance belts, regional theatre, and a few national tours, James' career has led to gracing the prestigious stages of Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. As an arts educator, he has enjoyed working with students all over the country in the areas of song interpretation, audition technique, and on-camera work. A native of Boston with B.A. in Music Education from Westfield State University, James' cabaret work, both solos and as part of "The Black-Ups" (with co-creators LaDonna Burns and Elliot Roth), has been seen across the country at The American Repertory Theatre's Club Oberon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre, and Tin Pan Alley and The Post Office Cabaret in Provincetown

Visit the James Jackson, Jr. website HERE.



