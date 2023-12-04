JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Will Receive a Special Encore Performance at 54 Below

The performance is on Thursday, January 25th at 7:00 PM.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Will Receive a Special Encore Performance at 54 Below

On Thursday, January 25th at 7:00 PM, an encore performance of Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY will be presented at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019. This evening of music will again honor the beloved performer who started out Off-Broadway in The Threepenny Opera and The Fantasticks, then went on to star in such Broadway shows as Carnival, Promises, Promises, Chicago, and 42nd Street before beginning a final chapter in his career that included work in films and his iconic television role of Lt. Lennie Briscoe in Law & Order. The show's cast is headed by Broadway veterans William Michals (Parade, South Pacific, etc.) and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with rising star Nikita Burshteyn (Romeo & Bernadette Off-Broadway). There will also be special guest appearances by two of Jerry Orbach's stage co-stars, Anita Gillette(Carnival, Guys & Dolls) and Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and by Jerry's sons, Chris Orbachand Tony Orbach, who will reminisce about their father and his career.

Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY is produced and directed by theater journalist and historian Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist.  The cover charge is $45-$55 for the main dining room; VIP and Premium seating is available at $65 and $90, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum.  For tickets and other information, visit Click Here

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, it  is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. For additional information visit www.54Below.com.


