Isaac Mizrahi Announces Jackie Hoffman as Guest For Second Show of Virtual Café Carlyle Concert Series

Isaac Mizrahi presents the second show of his virtual concert series, ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE, full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. The show will premiere on January 8 at 8pm with special guest Jackie Hoffman. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, the show is being presented on the BroadwayWorld Events pay-per-view streaming platform. Two additional completely unique shows will be released on February 12 and March 19. The shows will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat, which will include Mizrahi himself, and then will be available on demand for 30 days.

Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

About performing with Jackie Hoffman, Mizrahi said, "You expect the humor, wit and brilliance, but the kind of searing truth and heart she delivers is a total surprise."

Tickets for this performance will be available beginning December 21st at events.broadwayworld.com.