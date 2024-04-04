Interview: Luz Michelle Brings the Laughs with COMELODY at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday April 11th at 9:30 pm, Hard Headed Comedy is putting on a night of musical comedy and standup at Don’t Tell Mama, “where the wittiest punchlines harmonize perfectly with the soulful notes of the piano for a night of magic.” The lineup will feature Kimberly Dinaro (Fallon Tonight, New York Comedy Festival), Maggie Lalley (She Devil Comedy Festival, Sex Witch the Musical), Oscar Aydin (Amazon Prime, Bravo) and host Luz Michelle (Dear Luz, SXSW). Tickets are available here.

I spoke to Luz Michelle about her inspirations and what's coming up next for her.



Can you tell me a bit about your upcoming show?

I’d love to! On Thursday, April 11th at 9:30 pm, a unique musical stand-up comedy show called Comelody is happening at Don't Tell Mama in Times Square. Comelody features a talented lineup including Kimberly Dinaro, Maggie Lalley, Oscar Aydin, and me, Luz Michelle as your host.

What draws you to musical comedy?

Who can resist a mix of laughter and catchy grooves? It's a format that works - just look at Flight of the Conchords, Weird Al, Tenacious D and so many others. Musical comedy has infectious energy, memorable character/punch lines, and the clever fusion of humor and music just goes hand in hand – as does a good rim shot.

What type of musical comedy do you tend to be drawn to? Do you have any favorites?

Absolutely! I've always been drawn to a wide range of musical comedies. From the cult classics Rocky Horror Picture Show and Little Shop of Horrors to the hilarity of Monty Python, the timeless charm of Grease (both 1 and 2!), and the infectious spirit of Hairspray and Fame, there's just something about a catchy tune paired with side-splitting humor that gets me every time. And let's not forget the delightful chaos of The Muppets and the nostalgic fun of Back to the Beach... the list goes on and on!

What are you most excited for about this show?

I'm absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to create something fresh and exciting for the community. Whether you love theater, comedy or music, Comelody has got you covered. Being able to provide a platform for incredibly talented individuals is incredibly rewarding to me. It's all about bringing people together and showcasing their talents while also entertaining the masses - that's what I'm most passionate about.

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows?

Oh yeah! Hard Headed Comedy always does and always will have plenty up our sleeve! After our musical stand-up comedy extravaganza at Don't Tell Mama on April 11th, get ready for our April 27th production with yet another memorable, brilliant lineup over at the Bedford Community House in Westchester, N.Y. But wait, there's more, what?! YES!! We're also bringing back our fifth annual fundraiser at the Lewisboro Library (which has sold out all four years prior) and we're gearing up for our fourth edition of the Queerlarious Comedy Show for Pride month, among other events throughout the New York City, Westchester and tristate areas later in the year.

To get tickets for this show and find other cabaret shows at Don't Tell Mama, visit their website.