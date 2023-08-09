Interview: Jonathan Hoover of SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY at 54 Below

On Sunday night, when Jonathan Hoover steps onto the stage of 54 Below, he won't just be making his own dreams a reality - he will be doing the same for bunches and clusters of fans he has developed over the years. Whether introduced to his own unique brand of magical, musical, madcap storytelling through his appearances in book musicals, his viral videos, or his solo spots while slingin' drinks as a piano bar worker, Jonathan Hoover has proven himself to be one of the most infectious and irresistable entertainers in the business, right down to a guest spot on American Horror Story, playing opposite a show business legend with whom he has some passing acquaintance. With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY, Jonathan Hoover will be taking a big step onto a bigger stage - the stage of the cabaret and concert industry.

Before his August 13th solo show bow, Jonathan agreed to exchange some emails and some words with Broadway World Cabaret about the timing, the craft, and The Patti that will inform his next great adventure.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced without edits.

Jonathan Hoover, welcome to Broadway World!

Oh my goodness, thank you for having me! I am honored to be here.

You are preparing to make your solo show debut at 54 Below.

I am. Prepping and trying to ward off stressing… which I guess is also part of prepping.

Tell me about the title of your show SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY.

There is a famous Judy Garland quote, “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate somebody else.” And I always believed that to be true, until I found out how much I love being a second-rate Patti LuPone. It's been a blessing, and my show is exploring that discovery and also revealing some of its challenges.

You’ve appeared on the nightclub stage many times over the years and you are a piano bar worker, so the art of small venue performing is not new to you.

It's super familiar. I actually sought out a piano bar job so I could get more comfortable in this medium. Though this feels so much more vulnerable because it's all me. I wrote the arc of the show, chose the songs… I am sharing some very intimate parts of my story. So in that way its brand new territory… which is scary and beyond thrilling.

What is it about this time in your life that made you decide to take the solo show leap?

Honestly, because I have always wanted to, but been too afraid. I love hiding behind characters. That's why I act. So standing alone as myself in the midst of my own story always felt daunting. But as I have grown older I realize that the best rewards come when you step into the things that scare you. And I am ready to challenge myself. You also gave me a little push when you reviewed the number I did in Mauricio Martinez’s show. Plus, I have had so many ideas for @inappropriatepatti that never found their way to video - I need to get them out somewhere!

You have a long history as a musical theater actor. Will that aspect of your training inform your show, or will it be more of the madcap Jonathan Hoover that your public has come to know and love?

It's gonna be a little bit of both. The show is bookended by my chaotic brand, but I tried to put a bit of my heart right at the center. A peek into the nerd behind the impression and the chaos.

You cultivated a great internet following with your Inappropriate Patti videos. Put me in the picture of that journey.

Picture it, Cicely… I cover the genesis a bit at the start of my show, so I don't want to give too much away - but, it really started as a party trick that I would do for my little gaggle of friends. They would request pop songs or quotes from movies, and they kept encouraging me to do something with it. Finally I started the Instagram account… but truly never thought that it would turn into the thing it did. My goal was originally 5000 followers.

How did you develop your talent for impersonating Patti LuPone?

I always impersonated, but never anyone famous - just teachers and friends. Then I heard a story about Patti wanting to be seen for Cinderella in Into the Woods, and that idea tickled me so much that I had to sing “Steps of the Palace" as her. As I did, I realized…”I might actually be okay at this.”

Do you think anyone can become an impressionist, or does it require a certain ear and vocal ability?

What a tough question…I do think it requires an ear. A friend used to say some people are born parrots. I think most people can be taught to approximate but, like singing or dialects, there are some people who are born with an ear for that stuff.

When you created Inappropriate Patti for the internet, you had to be aware that it might get back to Patti. Did you have any concerns that it might offend her?

I was always scared she would see it. That's why my tag line used to be, “awaiting a cease and desist.” But, I also always tried to make sure I came from a place of love. Thats why I can even impersonate her at all, because I love her so much. I always hoped that love would prevail.

Describe for me the process of creating a cabaret show that gives your fans the right amount of Patti, as well as enough of Jonathan to send them home with a fuller understanding of who you are as a person and an artist.

Great question! I think the arc of the story I am trying to tell really determined the Patti-to-Jonathan ratio. There are parts of my journey with @inappropriatepatti that I, as Jonathan, needed to share.

Pretend you just met me at a party and spent ten minutes talking to me over the punch bowl… now, say one sentence to me that will make me HAVE to see your show.

Second-Rate somebody will be a chaotic evening of big belting, heart, and a lot of laughter.

Finish this sentence: Patti is….

Everything I never knew I needed

Jonathan Hoover, thank you for chatting with me today, I am very grateful to you for sharing your story with us.

Thank you so much for having me!

