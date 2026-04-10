Jordan Tyson Will Present Solo Concert at Chelsea Table & Stage in April

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Jordan Tyson's first solo concert since making her Broadway debut will take place this Monday April 13, 2026 at Chelsea Table & Stage.

Jordan is a Grammy nominee, currently starring as Eurydice in the Tony and Grammy Award winning musical Hadestown on Broadway. You may have seen her transform on stage into Young Allie in The Notebook or into Dainty June in Gypsy on Broadway.

On April 13th she leaves the costumes at home and sings beloved, formative songs of her own life at Chelsea Table + Stage. Expect some tender folk, pop, and r&b. In person AND Livestream tickets available.

Other credits: Television: The Chair (Netflix). Film: Pressed, Don't Ever Wonder (Netflix), Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix). Grammy nominee. Debut single ‘god speak' out now on all streaming platforms as artist 'lovejordan.'

The band will be led by Adam Cole Klepper. Adam (Musical Director) is an American conductor and music director. He most recently served as the associate music director / conductor of the 2024 revival of GYPSY starring Audra McDonald. Other Broadway credits include the 2023 revival of SPAMALOT and HADESTOWN. Besides his work on Broadway, he music directs for Tony Award Nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, comedian Gianmarco Soresi, and tours nationally with Samantha Pauly (SIX, THE GREAT GATSBY) as music director / arranger of her acclaimed solo concert series.