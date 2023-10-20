I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been Will Return to 54 Below Next Month with Talia Suskauer, Jordan Dobson, Jared Goldsmith and More!

The performance is on November 13th, 2023, at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on November 13, 2023, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles—whether they’re grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they’ll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this November at 54 Below…

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their “roles come true”. The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The seventh edition will as usual boast some of Broadway’s favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

I Wish originally premiered at 54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has since become an exciting concert series!

The November 2023 edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will feature Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Jordan Dobson (Bad Cinderella, Hadestown, A Beautiful Noise), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman), Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Cassidy Stoner  (Disney’s Aladdin) and Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.    

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, November 13th, 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.  




