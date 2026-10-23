I WANT THE WORLD Will Return at Don't Tell Mama Cabaret

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David Malinsky will reprise his solo cabaret debut, I Want the World, at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 15, both shows at 1pm. Directed by Michael Kirk Lane and Musical Direction by Yaz Fukuoka.

Dave has a secret! He wants A LOT, but he doesn't know what it is. He has always had an image of himself, grounded in a rejection of connection and community...and even love...But in this madcap exploration of life, time, space and music, featuring a collection of songs as varied and eccentric as he is, Dave embraces his True Self, and keeps us laughing along the way!

David Malinsky is a NYC-based non-union performer, producer and playwright who has been working in theatre and film projects since 2013. He studied Theatre and History at Middlebury College and the University of York, England. In 2013-14, Malinsky performed his self-researched and written one-man play about American Revolutionary theatre, Playing At War. In 2018-19, he performed as the lead in Space Race at Dixon Place in Lower Manhattan. In February 2026, he performed as 'Jack' in Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Gay (The Importance of Being Earnest - with a twist) at the Producers' Club Theaters in Manhattan's Theater District. Malinsky's film credits include Abbey Singer/Songwriter (Onur Tukel, director), Tormenting the Hen (Theodore Collatos, director), A Moderate Folly by Wilson Mbiavanga, Seed (Oliver Irving, director) and Knights of Night (Drew Weiss, director). He has been producing films since 2021, including Poundcake (Onur Tukel, director) and The Battle of Henry Johnson (Harrison Stengle, director). He has recently been focusing on web video, stand up and cabaret performance.

Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a composer for concerts, film, and television. A native of Japan, he studied Film Scoring and Music Synthesis at Berklee College of Music. His works have been performed in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia, and his appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival), and many others. As a highly accomplished Musical Director, Fukuoka has worked with Broadway's most celebrated artists and is highly sought after in New York City's Cabaret scene. Yasuhiko's arrangements display both his versatility as a composer as well as a performing artist. Yasuhiko has been acclaimed by The New York Times as "brilliant."

Director Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 10 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. His series Cabaret Conversations through the 92NY School of Music won the 2022 MAC award for Virtual Presentation. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane 'one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today.' Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work 'musical comedy heaven.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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