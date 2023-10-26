I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE WITCHES ERA Raises $150K For the Ali Forney Center

The Sanderson Sisters bewitched Sony Hall as part of Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era, presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kampfire Films and benefiting Ali Forney Center. Broadway's biggest Halloween event once again played to a packed standing-room-only crowd last night, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand Halloween weekend, beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The Sanderson Sisters bewitched Sony Hall as part of Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era, presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kampfire Films and benefiting Ali Forney Center. Broadway's biggest Halloween event once again played to a packed standing-room-only crowd last night, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand Halloween weekend, beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Currently, the event has raised over 150k for the Ali Forney Center and is still fundraising through the stream and the Spook-a-thon.

In their search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York. Tickets for Broadway on Demand are $35 and available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/events/i-put-a-spell-on-you-the-witches-era.