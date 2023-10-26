I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE WITCHES ERA Raises $150K For the Ali Forney Center

The show is still fundraising through the stream and the Spook-a-thon.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE WITCHES ERA Raises $150K For the Ali Forney Center

The Sanderson Sisters bewitched Sony Hall as part of Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era, presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kampfire Films and benefiting Ali Forney Center. Broadway's biggest Halloween event once again played to a packed standing-room-only crowd last night, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand Halloween weekend, beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The Sanderson Sisters bewitched Sony Hall as part of Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era, presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kampfire Films and benefiting Ali Forney Center. Broadway's biggest Halloween event once again played to a packed standing-room-only crowd last night, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand Halloween weekend, beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Currently, the event has raised over 150k for the Ali Forney Center and is still fundraising through the stream and the Spook-a-thon.

In their search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York. Tickets for Broadway on Demand are $35 and available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/events/i-put-a-spell-on-you-the-witches-era.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
James Beaman Has LIVED Through It All Photo
James Beaman Has LIVED Through It All

James Beaman has come out of retirement but he has also come out as a cabaret artist working under his own name and persona in an extremely personal nightclub act.

2
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below

Excitement, talent, and a whole lot of passion filled the stage at Performers Theatre Workshop's (PTW) NYC Winter Showcase 2023, and we've got the photos to prove it! Held at 54 Below, performers came together to share their love for the arts!

3
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42 Photo
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42

Join in at THE GREEN ROOM 42 for a special night of entertainment with 'Haus of Haunts.' This event is dedicated to supporting the Black and Brown Trans community. Don't miss this spooky and impactful performance.

4
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Dont Tell Mama Photo
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Don't Tell Mama

Join in for the Am Yisrael Chai Benefit, a concert of songs written by Jewish composers, on November 9th at Don't Tell Mama. All proceeds will go to NATAL, an Israeli charity specializing in war and terror related trauma. Reserve your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING

Recommended For You