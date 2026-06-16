I AM ME ON PURPOSE Cabaret Set To Perform At The Laurie Beechman

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is set to welcome actor/singer, AEA and MAC Member, genderqueer performing artist, Earl Grey (they/them) to the stage for their debut cabaret show, I Am Me – On Purpose! Grey will perform three shows beginning in September 2026 under the direction of Michael Kirk Lane with musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Grey’s repertoire includes music from a group of composers that can only be described as songwriting royalty: Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, William Finn, Zina Goldrich and Bill Withers and more.

Earl Grey combines their decades-long work as a professional performer with a 20-year career as a psychotherapist working internationally. With Music Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka leading a trio and backup vocalists, their hour-long show aims to entertain and inspire hope, sharing a personal journey of self-acceptance, authenticity, transmutation, and the natural power of the divine feminine. I Am ME shares experiences that unite us in our humanity to empower us to embrace ourselves as we are.

“Cabaret is the ideal art form for me because it is intimate, vulnerable, and honest. It also has few limits when it comes to content. I bring a unique, unconventional queer perspective that is systemically being silenced, so I aim to create space that is relatable, provocative, and motivating to others.” says Grey.



Grey has performed in Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely Johnson), Clue: The Musical (Mrs. White), Les Misérables (Thénardier), The Normal Heart (Ned Weeks) and many other shows. A native of Pittsburgh, Grey earned a BFA in Theater Arts from Point Park University and eventually attended law school. They then earned a Master’s Degree and PhD in counseling from Capella University. Grey is now a full professor at in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program of the Chicago School Online Campus.



Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica.

Michael Kirk Lane is a director, performer and educator who has won two Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane’s work “musical comedy heaven.” His work as Director of Cabaret Programs for 92NY School of Music, including the founding of the 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference, has been featured in the New York Times. He holds both a B.A. and an L.H.D. (h.c) from Siena Heights University.

Performance dates are: September 10, October 10 and November 12 at 7pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre which is downstairs at the West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Aves. Tickets can be purchased at The Beechman's website.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...