Laurie Beechman Theatre Reveals Holiday Lineup This December

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Christmas in July has arrived at The Laurie Beechman Theatre! The venue has announced the brand-new and returning holiday favorites coming to the theatre and cabaret venue this December. More merry performances will be joining this lineup in the weeks ahead. Tickets are on sale now.

No Cheeses For Us Meeces

An Irreverent Tribute to The Muppet Christmas Carol

Featuring a cast of Broadway misfits, this is more than a spoof of“The Muppet Christmas Carol” - there are sing-alongs, drinking games, trivia, puppets, chickens, Marley, AND Marley, and all your favorite songs from the classic film. After 5 sold-out shows last year, we are thrilled to be offering 7 chances to be “jolly and joyous” with this heartwarming and hilariously millennial fever dream of a Christmas Carol! Check calendar for full schedule.

Filthy Little Christmas

A Divine Holiday Cabaret

The original drag superstar and filthiest woman alive returns for a festive display of yuletide transgression! Starring Queen Robert as Divine (as seen in the Netflix series Halston) and Kat Lloyd as Edith “Egg Lady” Massey, expect campy Christmas classics, Disco hits, readings from the Bible, cha cha heels, blasphemy, Santa, bowel movements, and immaculate conceptions. You have 4 chances to catch the filthiest Christmas show this side of Baltimore! Check calendar for full schedule.

Broadway Barbara's Holiday Spectacular

Social Media favorite, Leah Sprecher, as the fictional stage legend Barbara Dixon, is sliding down your chimney with jazz hands, a sackful of holiday tunes, and unbelievable showbiz tales - for a one-of-a-kind holiday extravaganza packed with yuletide cheer, song-and-dance, and the gift of Broadway greatness. Two performances on Monday, December 14.

Crystal Lewis

Holiday

Crystal Lewis is a 3 x Grammy-nominated, multi-Dove award-winning singer/songwriter and original cast member of the critically acclaimed Nickelodeon show Roundhouse - or, as BroadwayWorld called her after her Beechman debut last spring, “The greatest singer you've never heard”. Having beautifully transitioned from her more than three decades in gospel music to the wonderful world of jazz, Crystal Lewis returns to The Beechman with her thrilling voice and joyous light to help ring in the holiday season! Don't miss her on Monday, December 21.

The Season: Goldies Kids

A Benefit for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

It's one of the biggest nights in NYC cabaret as MAC-nominated host Goldie Dver welcomes a plethora of the cabaret scene's biggest names for an in-person and livestreamed telethon to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Last year's sold-out show raised $9,218 and received the 2026 MAC Award - Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series. Join us Sunday, December 6.

The Randy Andys

Holiday Spectacular

Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will sweep you away to a sassy, brassy retro-wonderland this holiday season! Featuring holiday hits from Bing to Mariah, and special guest stars, this night of nostalgia is guaranteed to enchant audiences from one to ninety-two. Join the gals on Thursday, Dec 3



Photo Credit: Crystal Lewis by Stephen Mosher, Divine by Gabriel Barreto, No Cheeses cast by Michael D’Angora

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