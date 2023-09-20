HILLS ON FIRE Comes to 54 Below in October

The concert will be performed on October 3, 2023, at 9:30pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present the new musical HILLS ON FIRE with music and lyrics by Coyote Joe Stevens and a book, music and lyrics by Keaton Wooden in concert on October 3, 2023, at 9:30pm. The performance will also have a livestream option.

HILLS ON FIRE  is an Appalachian ghost story about the opioid crisis. Kelsey Stray is the sole survivor of Perdue, Pennsylvania – a town that has been on fire for the last fifty years. Told in a series of flashbacks and folk tales; Kelsey’s family and the ghosts of Perdue recount the cycles of addiction, poverty, bad luck, and downright curses that led to the town’s demise. The musical was named a Finalist for the 2022 Relentless Award, in honor of Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Adam Schlessinger. HILLS ON FIRE  has been featured in residencies around the country, and features a truly original American myth of hope for the next generation.

The concert presentation of HILLS ON FIRE will feature Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill) as Kelsey, Devon Goffman (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!) as Ed Stray, Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera, How To Succeed…) as Mrs. Wilder, Stuart Marland (The Producers, Disney’s Newsies) as Mr. Wilder, Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot) as Mark, DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Whitney Stray and LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Disney’s Newsies, Chicago) as Grandmama.

The evening will be music directed by Dan Pardo and produced by Jen Sandler.    

New Musical! HILLS ON FIRE plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Tuesday, October 3 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




