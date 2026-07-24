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Gunhild Carling to Perform at The Loft/City Winery NYC

The Swedish jazz multi-instrumentalist brings her CARLING FAMILY BAND to the acclaimed NYC venue.

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Gunhild Carling to Perform at The Loft/City Winery NYC

Sweden's Queen of Swing, Jazz, and Vaudeville, the sensational Gunhild Carling, will perform at The Loft at City Winery in New York City on Friday, September 18th.

Carling just recently presented a tribute to Louis Armstrong alongside the Carling Family Band and the Syracuse Horns at the 40th Syracuse Jazz Festival, as she also continues her summer of tour dates/Jazz festivals here in the US and overseas, featuring multiple performances at many of the world's top summer Jazz Festivals.

The multi-instrumentalist, celebrated jazz musician, singer, dancer and entertainer has captivated audiences worldwide with her boundless energy and extraordinary musical prowess. Early this year, she sold out three nights at famed Jazz club Birdland in New York City, showcasing her talents as a masterful virtuoso, commanding the trombone, trumpet, ukulele, piano, harmonica, bagpipes, stand-up bass and more — sometimes several in a single performance. She is perhaps best-known for her jaw-dropping ability to play three trumpets simultaneously, while maintaining perfect pitch and harmony.   

Highlights of her recent live shows included Swing Dixie Week in Gabrovo, Bulgaria June 21st, Riverboat Jazz Festival  in Silkeborg, Denmark  June 25th, 26th & 27th, The Baltic Jazz Festival in Dalsbruk, Finland July 4th & 5th, San Javier Jazz Festival San Javier, Spain July 15th, the St Moritz Jazz Festival St Moritz, Switzerland on July 18th and Ingelsträde Jazz in Ingelsträde, Sweden on July 23rd.

Gunhild Carling dazzles audiences with her own big band shows, sometimes with her full orchestra and sometimes with her 5-piece band, performing an intimate club set, or playing to festival crowds of thousands, doing her original compositions alongside jazz standards. Her most recent album, “Jazz Is My Lifestyle”, features eleven all-original tracks and received critical acclaim in multiple countries worldwide, while her many fans also know her from her live performances with Postmodern Jukebox” (PMJ), a rotating musical collective founded by pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011 that rearranges modern pop hits into vintage genres like jazz, swing, ragtime, and doo-wop, while  gaining massive popularity through YouTube, garnering over 2.2 billion views and 6.4 million subscribers.

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