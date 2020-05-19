Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Pioneers Digital Entertainment With Virtual Shows

The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, will present their next Virtual Cabaret, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:30PM -- this time with a Summertime Carnival theme. Featuring a cast of dancers, singers, and personalities alike, GPC is bringing their guiltiest pleasures straight to your home via Zoom with a variety of song and dance acts that celebrate all the joys that come with summertime.

"As artists, we must find ways to adapt to the current times in order to survive and thrive," states Co-Director Andrea Palesh. Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed two virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide shutdowns due to COVID-19 began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. "Producing virtual shows allows us to reach audience members beyond NYC--with attendees tuning in from all over the world," stated Co-Director Bridget Bose. "Our audience sizes on Zoom are five-times the size of live audiences."

"We're finding ways to adapt our living spaces into performance areas, plus create new video content specifically for this new platform of entertainment" said Palesh. The company looks forward to presenting live shows in the future, but they're excited to innovate their art for the current digital landscape. They will continue to produce virtual shows until it's safe to enjoy live performances again.

The next Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Virtual Cabaret will be presented on Friday June 12, 2020 at 9:30PM via Zoom. Get the password to the show by messaging the company through their website or social media. There is a suggested donation of $5 via GuiltyPleasuresCabaret.com or Venmo. Show link and information are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You