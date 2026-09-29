Francis Asissy to Return to Laurie Beechman Theatre with TORCH SONG SOLILOQUY

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Following a sold-out debut earlier this year, drag performer and cabaret artist Francis Asissy will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 7 with Torch Song Soliloquy, an intimate and theatrical celebration of the women, divas, and heroines who helped shape the woman Francis has become.

Part cabaret, part theatrical confession, and part unapologetic drag spectacle, Torch Song Soliloquy weaves classic musical theatre, torch songs, storytelling, comedy, and video into a deeply personal portrait of the people who taught Francis how to love, survive, perform, and become herself. The show pays tribute not only to drag mothers and legendary performers, but also to the women whose influence began long before Francis ever stepped into a pair of heels.

That return comes with a show that continues to explore what happens when the songs we have loved our whole lives suddenly become our own. From the show-stopping theatricality of 'Let Me Be Your Star' and the raw vulnerability of 'I Dreamed a Dream' to irreverent reworkings of classic standards, Torch Song Soliloquy finds humor, heartbreak, glamour, and unexpected tenderness in the familiar songs of the women who came before us.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 06 Hrs 25 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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