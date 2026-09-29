Francis Asissy to Return to Laurie Beechman Theatre with TORCH SONG SOLILOQUY
The show weaves musical theatre, torch songs, storytelling, and drag with music direction by Drew Wutke and direction by James Beaman.
Following a sold-out debut earlier this year, drag performer and cabaret artist Francis Asissy will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 7 with Torch Song Soliloquy, an intimate and theatrical celebration of the women, divas, and heroines who helped shape the woman Francis has become.
Part cabaret, part theatrical confession, and part unapologetic drag spectacle, Torch Song Soliloquy weaves classic musical theatre, torch songs, storytelling, comedy, and video into a deeply personal portrait of the people who taught Francis how to love, survive, perform, and become herself. The show pays tribute not only to drag mothers and legendary performers, but also to the women whose influence began long before Francis ever stepped into a pair of heels.
That return comes with a show that continues to explore what happens when the songs we have loved our whole lives suddenly become our own. From the show-stopping theatricality of 'Let Me Be Your Star' and the raw vulnerability of 'I Dreamed a Dream' to irreverent reworkings of classic standards, Torch Song Soliloquy finds humor, heartbreak, glamour, and unexpected tenderness in the familiar songs of the women who came before us.
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Torch Song Soliloquy
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