Florida Sunshine Meets The Windy City With Meri Ziev In FROM 8-TRACKS TO LIVE STREAMS

Florida's own Meri Ziev hits the windy city for one night only in "From 8-Tracks to Live Streams", a cabaret performance.

Where did you first hear your favorite song? Was it on the radio? A jukebox? A turntable? A cassette? For Meri, it was the 8 Tracks in her father's Buick Riviera. Join Meri Ziev and Music Director Beckie Menzie on a journey through the generations, the genres, the times, the technology, and the tunes that have become the soundtracks of our lives.

From musical theater and the movies to pop and standards, join Meri for an hour of memories, music, and merriment. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Taking place at Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret on April 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. Cover charge $25, plus 2 drink minimum.