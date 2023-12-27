Felicia Finley to Premiere BACKWOODS TO BROADWAY: Patsy & Fe, An Audacious Cabaret At The Green Room 42

Esteemed Broadway actress Felicia Finley will premiere her one-woman show, Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy & Fe, An Audacious Cabaret, at the renowned TheGreenRoom 42 in New York City on January 12 & 13th, 2024.

Ever imagine what it would be like to perform on the Tony Awards, be accompanied by the legendary Broadway composer, Cy Coleman (Sweet Charity), or star in a musical created by Elton John? You'll hear those stories and more in Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy & Fe as Felicia Finley shares a heartfelt exploration of her life and journey of growing up in the backwoods of Louisiana and how she unexpectedly found herself on Broadway. This touching and often hilarious cabaret will take you on an emotion-filled journey, through story and song, from the rural backwoods of the Appalachian Mountains to star-studded Broadway. Finley credits her greatest influences to her family and the late, great, Patsy Cline. The cabaret features the unforgettable tunes of Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Adele and songs Finley performed in Broadway Productions such as "Smokey Joe's Café", "The Wedding Singer", and "Aida".

Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy & Fe star Felicia Finley is accompanied by musical director, Michael McBride. The show is directed by JoAnne Zielinski.

Ticket Information:

Felicia Finley in "Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy & Fe" plays live at The Green Room 42 on Friday January 12 at 7pm & Saturday January 13 at 1pm; both shows will be live streamed.

Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at .

Click Here

• Title: Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy & Fe, An Audacious Cabaret

• Featuring: Felicia Finley and Music Director, Michael McBride

• Directed by: JoAnne Zielinski

• Date and Time: Friday, January 12th, 7:00 PM EST & Saturday, January 13th, 1:00PM

• Venue: TheGreenRoom42, 570 Tenth Avenue, New York City (inside YOTEL)

About Felicia Finley:

Felicia Finley has established herself as one of Broadway's phenomenal leading ladies. Felicia is most noted for originating the role of Linda in the Tony award nominated, "The Wedding Singer", which won her critical praise and a cult following. Felicia Finley is a seasoned Broadway performer, celebrated for her outstanding contributions to the world of musical theater. Her illustrious career has graced the stages of Broadway, earning her a reputation as a dynamic and versatile artist.

About Michael McBride:

Music Director, Michael McBride, is a Jeff Award-winning music director, internationally performed composer, performer, and educator.

About JoAnne Zielinski:

JoAnne Zielinski is a Professor Emeritus from DePaul University whose career in theatre and film spans over three decades. During her tenure, she has co-created films that have garnered over seventy film festival awards and been distributed worldwide.

About The Green Room 42:

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside

YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42