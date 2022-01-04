Feinstein's/54 Below Responds to COVID With Increased Live Stream Events

Feinstein's/54 Below is going strong, this January 4th, with a nearly full calendar of bookings for the month of January. While some of the other nightclubs and cabaret rooms of Manhattan have been cancelling and postponing shows, and some clubs even closed down for a few days, the club known as "Broadway's Living Room" has stayed focus and stayed active during the days of rising numbers due to the Omicron variant. The supper club was creating online content during the show business shutdown with their 54 BELOW PREMIERES series, which programmed streaming concerts filmed especially for the venue, featuring stars like Norm Lewis, Marilyn Maye and Jeremy Jordan. During the film shoots that created these shows, the club was aggressively focused on COVID protocols and safety for the entire population of the venue; that focus has remained intact these many months since reopening. With a strong sense of security in their safety protocols, 54 Below continues to present quality entertainment, though some of their clientele are finding the choice to stay at home to be a more prudent direction for them. To accommodate those patrons, Feinstein's has upped the number of shows that they will live stream for home audiences, a practice that has seen steady growth for the last few months. The at-home entertainment platform has been a boon to Manhattan based cabaret devotees who wish to stay in and fans around the world who want a taste of NYC in their own corner of the world. For the benefit of all those at-home viewers, anywhere the wind blows, who would like to drop in at Feinstein's for some live music, Broadway World Cabaret has compiled a list of upcoming 54 Below shows that will live stream, and the links where reservations can be made.

January 8th at 7 pm - BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY! Starring Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 10th at 7 pm - Jeanna de Waal Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 17th at 9:45 pm - 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks featuring Andy Karl, Alexandra Silber, Jelani Remy & More Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 18th at 7 pm - Suite '60s - Sweet '70s starring Christian Holder Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 19th at 9:45 pm = Farewell to the West starring Jonathan Savage Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 20th at 7 pm - Live has a Funny Way: a Jagged Little Pill Cast Reunion Concert Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 20th at 9:45 pm - Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theatre - Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 21st at 7 pm - 54 Sings Liza: Celebrating Her Famous Songs! Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 22nd at 9:45 pm - You Are Here starring Jenn Colella Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 23rd at 7 pm - Sondheim Unplugged Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 23d at 9:45 pm - I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 26th at 9:45 pm - 54 Sings Lorde Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 29th at 9:45 pm - The Famous Songs of Barbra Streisand in Concert! Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 30th at 9:45 pm - New Musical In Concert: Seasons by Tyler Tafolla Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

January 31st at 9:45 pm - The Genie's Jukebox starring Major Attaway Read about this show and make reservations HERE.

