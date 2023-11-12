Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twelve - The Laugh Track

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Twelve: The Laugh Track

Occasional conversations arise on the use of the word cabaret and what, exactly, cabaret is. There are those who think of cabaret as something old-fashioned where people stand on a stage and sing Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, and The Gershwins. They’re right: it is. The thing is, cabaret is a lot of things because, by definition, cabaret is any form of entertainment that takes place in a venue where people sit at tables, eating and drinking as they watch the performer. These days the industry is called cabaret and concert because there is so much crossover work from the small venues to the concert halls, and everyone is welcome to make those transitions… if they can.

Gianmarco Soresi is making that transition a lot. And it isn’t just him going back and forth between comedy clubs and cabaret rooms to concert halls and symphony spaces… Gianmarco Soresi has mastered the art of the internet. A viral sensation across all social media platforms, Soresi’s comedy has captured the attention of TikTok watchers, Instagram scrollers, and Facebook followers, and his podcast, The Downside, double dips as live entertainment (via tapings before an audience) and fodder for the internet, when it lands online. Gianmarco Soresi has grabbed the brass ring: he is a real-life, true blue, bonafide hit.

And he deserves it.

An actor with formal training in the legitimate theater (including musical), Gianmarco has done the acting thing for a long time (is still doing it, when he can), appearing on stage and screen, to varying degrees of success, even turning up in some pretty high-profile commercials, the true measure of an actor's success. But when he turned his cynical comical eye toward the comedy stage, the people sat up and took notice, and now he is taking his oddball physicality, his individual style of comic timing, and his askance outlook on life around the world on tour, where he is playing to full houses of fans who, regularly, slide into each others’ DMs with one of Gianmarco’s viral videos.

In the meantime, when he is not on tour, Mr. Soresi does what the real comics do: he goes back to the boards. Gianmarco maintains regular club dates at Sesh Comedy Club with a show titled SILVER LINING WITH GIANMARCO SORESI, performing his own sets and inviting some of his favorite comics to do the same. He also makes pretty regular appearances at Birdland Theater as the guest of Susie Mosher, whose LINEUP variety show on Tuesday nights always has a spot open for their favorite standup. And this is on top of the regular tapings of the podcast, again, right here in New York City. None of this is surprising, as anyone who has ever seen Soresi at work, be it live or digital, will happily substantiate - he is Hi Ho Larious (you can trust us or you can check him out online) and in spite of the cynicism, you can’t help but like him. As comedy persona goes, the cynicism is a good one, but the benevolence bleeds in and it's easy to see that any adoration thrown his way is well-deserved. He’s an original and no matter how successful he is, no matter how big he gets, you can count on this: he will always come back to the clubs. It’s in his blood. And he’s in ours.

Gianmarco Soresi has a brand new set coming out on Netflix on November 28th in the Verified Stand-Up series. He's on perpetual tour performing stand-up comedy in Europe and North America with all tour dates up at GianmarcoSoresi.com including his always-sold-out recurring NYC show The Silver Lining.

He also hosts his wildly popular podcast The Downside with guests like Chris Gethard, Phoebe Robinson, Maz Jobrani, Kyle Kinane, and Joel Kim Booster.

Gianmarco’s pronouns are he/him/his.

