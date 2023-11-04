Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Four: The Sibling Set

Throughout the annals of show business history, there have been many siblings cut from the same cloth. Honest-to-goodness sister acts, boy groups made up of boys with the same dna, and brother and sister shows have populated the entertainment record books for as far back as the mind (or Wikipedia) can travel. Families forging their way as storytellers is a tale as old as time, and that’s the tale told by Aisha de Haas and Darius de Haas, they of the golden voices heard on stages around the city and around the world. For earlier-born de Haas, Aisha, and later-born Darius, the family business IS show business, and it's a business they are both happy to continue. With parents and other kin who came before them paving the path up to the footlights, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that the siblings would strike gold at the box office. And that is exactly what they did. Indeed, it is what they are doing all year round, all over the place.

Although the sweet-singing siblings have had the occasion to grace the same stage at the same time over the years, Aisha de Haas and Darius de Haas have written their own, personal narratives, chosen their own personal paths, according to their own personal interests. Both accomplished actors specializing in musical theater, Darius has been a powerful force on the symphony concert circuit for some time, while Aisha has been carving a niche for herself in the world of jazz. Their voices of individual timbre and types, they are often welcomed to the group show scene, where their training makes it possible for them to blend in on the group numbers (always a plus for musical directors), but the de Haas uniqueness causes them to stand out in the solos (always a treat for the audiences). Exciting to watch and interesting to hear, the de Haases are elegant in their eloquence, they are classic and they are classy, and they are never not accessible. They are both equally comfortable talking to their audience in order to raise the room’s vibration - there is no stage fright here, no dividing line at the lip of stage - Aisha and Darius both bring with them a vibe that says they are here to hear your story as much as you are here to hear theirs. The family foundation must have been steeped in humor because Darius is a bit flirtatious in his solo shows, and Aisha is a touch cheeky - it feels as if they are winking at you, inviting you into their private salon of sophisticated storytelling, but daring you to be as bold in your acceptance of their energy as they are in their offering of their true essence. There is a secret waiting to be told, and when the time is right (in the storytelling), they will tell it. The family resemblance is definitely showing.

When, though, either of the de Haases starts in to sing, the only similarity is that they both excel at it. With voices that have natural beauty mixed with proper training of both the acting and vocal varieties, she is all grounded slink and intricate phrasing, while he soars with a sound that doesn’t float on the air - it carries the air. The age difference between the two is slight but it is evident in their styles: she, more mature, stakes a spot on the stage and lets the audience come to her, and he, more rambunctious, goes out and takes them by the hand to lead them into the story, and whatever the modus operandi used by either de Haas, the audience wants to go, and go, they do. The audience wants to go because the de Haases are irresistible. The de Haases are magical. The de Haases are de greatest.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Aisha de Haas HERE.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Darius de Haas HERE.

Next up for each de Haas:

Aisha de Haas will be appearing In a December 2023 NY Theatre Festival Showcase Of Broadway-Bound project "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical" - information for that project is as follows:

Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St & Rivington St, 2nd Fl

Mon Dec 11th, 6:15pm

Fri Dec 15th, 9:00pm

Sun Dec 17th, 3:30pm

Darius de Haas will be at Lyrics and Lyricists at the 92nd St Y on Dec 2,3, and 4. He will be performing the music of Stevie Wonder in a program titled “In The Key of Life: The Genius of Stevie Wonder.” Information and reservations are to be accessed HERE.



Darius recently completed a run at the Pittsburgh Public Theater of the world premiere of “Billy Strayhorn: Something To Live For” in which he portrayed Billy Strayhorn, an artist and man for whom Darius holds great reverence. There are next steps in the works, and a hope to bring this to NYC in the near future.

Aisha’s pronouns are she/her/hers.

Darius’s pronouns are he/him/his.

Photos by Stephen Mosher