Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

BroadwayWorld Cabaret looks at the people for whom we are grateful.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The Swinger Photo 3 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day One - The Comeback Kids Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day One

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Four:   The Sibling Set

Throughout the annals of show business history, there have been many siblings cut from the same cloth.  Honest-to-goodness sister acts, boy groups made up of boys with the same dna, and brother and sister shows have populated the entertainment record books for as far back as the mind (or Wikipedia) can travel.  Families forging their way as storytellers is a tale as old as time, and that’s the tale told by Aisha de Haas and Darius de Haas, they of the golden voices heard on stages around the city and around the world.  For earlier-born de Haas, Aisha, and later-born Darius, the family business IS show business, and it's a business they are both happy to continue.  With parents and other kin who came before them paving the path up to the footlights, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that the siblings would strike gold at the box office.  And that is exactly what they did.  Indeed, it is what they are doing all year round, all over the place.

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

Although the sweet-singing siblings have had the occasion to grace the same stage at the same time over the years, Aisha de Haas and Darius de Haas have written their own, personal narratives, chosen their own personal paths, according to their own personal interests.  Both accomplished actors specializing in musical theater, Darius has been a powerful force on the symphony concert circuit for some time, while Aisha has been carving a niche for herself in the world of jazz.  Their  voices of individual timbre and types, they are often welcomed to the group show scene, where their training makes it possible for them to blend in on the group numbers (always a plus for musical directors), but the de Haas uniqueness causes them to stand out in the solos (always a treat for the audiences).  Exciting to watch and interesting to hear, the de Haases are elegant in their eloquence, they are classic and they are classy, and they are never not accessible.  They are both equally comfortable talking to their audience in order to raise the room’s vibration - there is no stage fright here, no dividing line at the lip of stage - Aisha and Darius both bring with them a vibe that says they are here to hear your story as much as you are here to hear theirs.  The family foundation must have been steeped in humor because Darius is a bit flirtatious in his solo shows, and Aisha is a touch cheeky - it feels as if they are winking at you, inviting you into their private salon of sophisticated storytelling, but daring you to be as bold in your acceptance of their energy as they are in their offering of their true essence.  There is a secret waiting to be told, and when the time is right (in the storytelling), they will tell it.  The family resemblance is definitely showing.

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

When, though, either of the de Haases starts in to sing, the only similarity is that they both excel at it.   With voices that have natural beauty mixed with proper training of both the acting and vocal varieties, she is all grounded slink and intricate phrasing, while he soars with a sound that doesn’t float on the air - it carries the air.  The age difference between the two is slight but it is evident in their styles: she, more mature, stakes a spot on the stage and lets the audience come to her, and he, more rambunctious, goes out and takes them by the hand to lead them into the story, and whatever the modus operandi used by either de Haas, the audience wants to go, and go, they do.  The audience wants to go because the de Haases are irresistible.  The de Haases are magical.  The de Haases are de greatest.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Aisha de Haas HERE.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Darius de Haas HERE.

Next up for each de Haas:

Aisha de Haas will be appearing In a December 2023 NY Theatre Festival Showcase Of Broadway-Bound project "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical" - information for that project is as follows:

Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St & Rivington St, 2nd Fl

Mon Dec 11th, 6:15pm

Fri Dec 15th, 9:00pm

Sun Dec 17th, 3:30pm

Darius de Haas will be at Lyrics and Lyricists at the 92nd St Y on Dec 2,3, and 4.  He will be performing the music of Stevie Wonder in a program titled “In The Key of Life: The Genius of Stevie Wonder.”  Information and reservations are to be accessed HERE.
 
Darius recently completed a run at the Pittsburgh Public Theater of the world premiere of “Billy Strayhorn: Something To Live For” in which he portrayed Billy Strayhorn, an artist and man for whom Darius holds great reverence.  There are next steps in the works, and a hope to bring this to NYC in the near future. 

Aisha’s pronouns are she/her/hers.

Darius’s pronouns are he/him/his.

Darius can be found online at the following links:

Website:  HERE 

Instagram:  HERE 

Facebook:  HERE  

Twitter:  HERE  

TikTok:  HERE  

YouTube:  HERE 

Spotify:  HERE

Aisha can be found online at the following links:

Website:  HERE 

Instagram:  HERE 

Facebook:  HERE  

Twitter:  HERE  

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four - The Sibling Set



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Marilyn Maye, Sean McDermott, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Marilyn Maye, Sean McDermott, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Check out next week's lineup at 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre!

2
Jane Monheit, Marcello Pellitteri, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Jane Monheit, Marcello Pellitteri, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming running November 6th - November 19th.

3
Photos: Go Inside the SONGS FOR SHALOM Concert at The Moise Safra Center Photo
Photos: Go Inside the SONGS FOR SHALOM Concert at The Moise Safra Center

A benefit concert called Songs For Shalom, produced by Molly Heller and Michelle Beth Herman, was held on October 24th, 2023 at The Moise Safra Center in New York City. Check out photos here!

4
Clyde Alves to Perform Original EP BACK TO US at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Clyde Alves to Perform Original EP BACK TO US at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Clyde Alves, the singer-songwriter and actor who recently starred as Tommy Caggiano on Broadway in New York, New York.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The MostFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most
Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 BelowPhotos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below
Review: Marissa Mulder Feels Everything During GIRL TALK at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Marissa Mulder Feels Everything During GIRL TALK at Chelsea Table + Stage
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The SwingerFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The Swinger

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You