Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Eleven - The Publicity Machine

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Eleven: The Publicity Machine

The publicists are the unsung heroes of show business. Artists are often so focused on creating that it isn’t really possible for them to do the day-to-day work of getting the word out, and the word simply must get out - otherwise there are no “bumms in seats, luv” and art is wonderful, but art in a vacuum benefits very few people. Thankfully, there are press reps all over the industry, people like Lydia Liebman who make it their mission to keep their client in the public eye.

Lydia Liebman is one of New York’s (and the industry’s) busiest publicists. With her name on the door, she would have to be, but it isn’t all about keeping the lights on for Lydia - her clients really matter to her. With a special focus on the world of jazz, Lydia Liebman Promotions has been behind nearly six hundred new release campaigns for clients like Catherine Russell, Dara Starr Tucker, and John Minnock. There have been 29 GRAMMY nominations and 7 wins among her ever-growing roster of clients, and concerts galore to promote in venues like Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Birdland, where she is the resident jazz publicist. Lydia Liebman is that which every artist seeks, and that which they all need: a dedicated press rep with the know-how to get their name, the name of their show, and the ticket link in the public eye, and keep them there.

Lydia is one of the many publicists with whom Broadway World Cabaret works on an ongoing basis and something our team has noticed is how easy it is when Lydia is involved. Lydia is always a pleasure to work with, always on the spot in a timely manner, and always respectful when reaching out with a press request. She could teach classes in how to be a good publicist… oh, wait, she already does. Lydia Liebman regularly lectures about PR and other music industry-related topics, as well as often being invited to join panel discussions and seminars. In 2021, Lydia was included on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the music category., and in that same year, she joined the faculty of the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University. She’s one of the good ones, which is why her client list and her dance card is always full. But when it comes to Broadway World Cabaret, there is always room on our dance card for Lydia Liebman... and her clients.

Yesterday, November 10, 2023, the GRAMMY Award nominations came out. Here is a list of Lydia Liebman clients on that list:

Lakecia Benjamin - Best Jazz Performance

"Basquiat"



Lakecia Benjamin - Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"Phoenix"



Kenny Barron - Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"The Source"



Nicole Zuraitis - Best Jazz Vocal Album

"How Love Begins"



Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Best Jazz Vocal Album

"Lean In"



House of Waters - Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"On Becoming"



Ben Wendel - Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"All One"



Lakecia Benjamin - Best Instrumental Composition

"Amerikkan Skin"

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of a Lydia Liebman client HERE.

Some of the new albums currently under the care of Lydia Liebman Promotions are:

Game Changer by the 8 Bit Big Band, under the direction of Tony and Grammy-award winner Charlie Rosen (Out 11/10),

two archival releases for Record Store Day: Bill Evans - Tales: Live in Copenhagen 1964 (out 11/24) and Dave Brubeck - Live From The Northwest, 1959 (out 11/3),

a historical release by Kurt Rosenwinekl and the late Geri Allen, A Lovesome Thing (out 11/24),

and a lovely holiday record The Yule Log by George Burton (out 11/3).

Lydia’s pronouns are she/her/hers.

Lydia can be found online at the following links:

Website: HERE

Instagram: HERE and HERE.

Facebook: HERE

Photos by Stephen Mosher



