FOR A MILLION MILES: THE MUSIC OF COLLARD & ROSENBLATT Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents For A Million Miles: The Music of Collard & Rosenblatt on June 7th, at 9:30pm.

After a sold-out debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in March, Collard & Rosenblatt are back, celebrating women+ and queer stories in musical theatre! Join Elspeth, Sam, and a whole collective of girls, gays, and theys for an evening of new work, performed by some Feinstein's/54 Below favorites as well as some up-and-coming artists! For a Million Miles: The Songs of Collard & Rosenblatt will feature work from the duo's catalogue, including songs from Like the Wind, A Princess Story, and more!

The stellar cast includes: Lauryn Ciardullo [she/her] (Disney's Aladdin), Mariyea [they/she/we] (On Sugarland), RJ Christian [he/they] (Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Nathan Fosbinder [he/him] (Ratatouille the TikTok Musical, d3@r ev@n OH NO), Katie Johantgen [she/her] (The Office Musical Parody, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Sara James [they/she] (Skin), Gileann Tan [she/her] (City Lyric Opera), Kris Bramson [she/her], Alia Cuadros-Contreras [she/her], Kendall Stroud [they/he/she], Brooke Wexler [she/her], and Kaila Wooten [she/her]. The evening will be music-directed by Shoshana Yavneh Shattenkirk [she/her].

For A Million Miles: The Music of Collard & Rosenblatt plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 7th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A queer, female writing team, Elspeth Collard & Sam Rosenblatt have had their work performed at numerous venues in New York, as well as the Ferguson Center for the Arts in VA. Select work includes Like the Wind (The Brick, 2021), A Princess Story (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semifinalists), Twenty-Six Percent (EAT Festival 2022), and Quarter Note Crisis (Feinstein's/54 Below, 2022). The duo prioritizes stories that put women+ at the helm, illuminate queer experiences, and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Their album, Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt, debuted on Spotify and other streaming services in March of 2021, featuring twenty-nine talented performers. In 2022, Collard & Rosenblatt will release their second album, in conjunction with the New Musicals Lab, entitled Collisions: A Concept Album, which will bring together Broadway performers and emerging artists. Both Collard & Rosenblatt are members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com.

