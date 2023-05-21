Employees Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: TALL TAILS

Aaron Clark Burstein will present Drama @ Mama: Tall Tails on May 28th at Don't Tell Mama. Reservations are available at Click Here.

Fur real, folks! The Drama Book Shop's talented crew is back with a vengeance and bringing the Drama to Don't Tell Mama once again. This time, the Drama Bookshop employees are going hog-wild with a "Tall Tails" theme, celebrating all our four-legged, two-winged, and slithery showbiz pals (and, of course, our dear departed Chester).

There's a $15 cover charge and a $20 minimum (including two drinks) per person, cash only. A food menu is available. The show starts at 6:15 pm. The running time is approximately 65 minutes.

Performers include Max Bahneman, Aaron Clark Burstein, Chelsea Carll, Dylan Glick, Lizzie Milanovich, Xavier Moses, and David Rigano with accompaniment provided by Nick Guerrero!

Click here to reserve your seat: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/7513-drama-at-mama-tall-tails-5-28-23