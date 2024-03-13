Eleri Ward to Perform UNDER CONSTRUCTION at City Winery in Boston, Philadelphia & NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will present the intimate evening “Under Construction” – sharing her new original music for the first time – at three City Winery locations in Boston (Tuesday, March 19), Philadelphia (Thursday, March 21) and New York (Friday, March 22). Between songs she’s released, songs she’s currently working on (both personal and for her new original musical), and of course, some of her favorite Sondheim arrangements, “Under Construction” is a personal night of being present with where you are in a raw and fluid state.

Eleri Ward is a New York City-based actor, singer, and musician whose original pop music has been called “soaring” (Nexus Music Blog), “astonishing” (Rising Artists), and “dreamy” (Neon Music). Her most recent EP, Friction, was released in 2021, followed by the original singles “Perfect” in 2022 and “Grieving the Future” in 2023.

After gaining a viral TikTok following, in 2021 Eleri released A Perfect Little Death – the first entry in a trilogy of her introspective folk guitar exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s musical theater canon – on Ghostlight Records. The album was called “a harmonious marriage of musical theater and indie folk music, with hauntingly beautiful arrangements” by Forbes and “an incandescent new record, something genuinely new” from American Theatre Magazine. Keep A Tender Distance followed the next year to national attention from The New York Times, Associated Press and New York Public Radio. Along with New York shows at Sony Hall and City Winery, Eleri promoted the album with concerts in major markets around the nation in “The Tender Tour.” Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn was released last year.

Ward has been singing and acting since she was eight years old, and has always strived to carve out her own space with the uniqueness she brings to the theater. Eleri studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music before transferring and graduating from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater and an emphasis in songwriting. In the summer of 2022, she opened for global superstar Josh Groban, alongside the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, on his national tour. Later that year, she was featured at MCC Theater’s Off-Broadway production of Only Gold, created by Kate Nash, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Ted Malawer. www.eleriward.com @eleriward

Tickets to all show are available HERE.