EVERYTHING'S ROSIE: A Celebration Of Rosemary Clooney Comes to Matrix Theatre Company Next Month

Kate Brennan and Harvey Reed return to Matrix Theatre Company Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm with their new jazz cabaret show, Everything's Rosie: A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney. Tickets are $65, and all proceeds benefit Matrix Theatre Company. Matrix Theatre is located at 2730 Bagley Avenue in the heart of Mexicantown. To order tickets, go to www.matrixtheatre.org, or call 313.967.0999. Seating is limited and tickets sell out quickly. Masks are required inside the theatre.

Brennan and Reed have been sharing their special brand of jazz cabaret since 1992 when they started performing together at the Whitney Restaurant's Ghost Bar. Their popular renditions of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and other song writers from the American SongBook are sure to delight the audience, as they wind their way through a delightful evening of entertainment celebrating the musical genius of the beloved songstress, Rosemary Clooney.

"We're so excited to get back on stage again after three years of lockdown," said Brennan. "It has been fun to put together another one of our popular cabaret shows, and we can't wait to share it with our fans." Kate and Harvey will be joined by Paul Keller on bass.

Photo Credit: Lisa Nuszkowski