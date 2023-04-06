D'yan Forest, World Record Holder For Oldest Working Female Comedian, Returns To Joe's Pub For One Night Only

The risqué ukulele player is back for one night only! D'yan Forest, the 88 year-old comedienne, who has received the Guinness World Records title for Oldest Working Female Comedian in the World, will be bringing an extended version of her naughty one woman show Swinging on the Seine After Dark to the Joe's Pub stage on May 2nd at 7PM.

Join D'yan on her journey to Paris, where all bets and pants are off! D'yan chronicles her move to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan is transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger's scene. A coming-of-age story like you have never seen it complete with interactive musical interludes.

Forest has performed all over the globe with notable performances in New York, Paris, Edinburgh, and even Ethiopia. She has been noted by critics as the "naughty version of Betty White" and has appeared on SNL, Comedy Central, France's Incredible Talent, and most recently on The Drew Barrymore Show. She takes her risqué one-woman show complete with her trusty ukulele to New York comedy clubs including Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's, The Broadway Comedy Club, and Le Poisson Rouge, among many more. Her act, accurately called "I Married a Nun," landed her on the same stage as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Joan Rivers. The late Rivers even referred to Forest as "the filthy ukulele player." Forest even penned some of her most sitcom-worthy life events with a tell-all entitled I Did it My Ways, currently available on Amazon.

Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) and tickets are priced at $20. For ticket information, please visit: Click Here and to learn more about D'yan Forest visit: www.dyanforest.com.

D'yan Forest was raised a provincial girl in the conservative suburbs of Boston. After a "scandalous" divorce for the time and two years of oral French lessons, Forest got on a five-day boat ride to study abroad in Paris. After falling in love with the city, Forest would then embrace the French culture fully, which would determine the trajectory of the rest of her career.

Back in the US, Forest performed as an international singer at golf clubs, country clubs, bars, and restaurants. Her life as a singer was cut short when the entertainment business in New York. City was brought to a halt after the 9/11 attacks. With no idea that she had the capability to be funny, Forest became what the world needed the most at that time: a comedian. With her ukulele in hand, Forest put together a hysterical and risqué one-woman show which caught on quickly.

COVID-19 got Forest to wondering what else she could do with al of her wonderfully hilarious stories from life. I Did it My Ways is the culmination of her sitcom-worthy life events, now available for all to read. But this book is no indication that the 88-year-old is done taking to the stage.