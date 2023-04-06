Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

D'yan Forest, World Record Holder For Oldest Working Female Comedian, Returns To Joe's Pub For One Night Only

A coming-of-age story like you have never seen it complete with interactive musical interludes.

Apr. 06, 2023  

D'yan Forest, World Record Holder For Oldest Working Female Comedian, Returns To Joe's Pub For One Night Only

The risqué ukulele player is back for one night only! D'yan Forest, the 88 year-old comedienne, who has received the Guinness World Records title for Oldest Working Female Comedian in the World, will be bringing an extended version of her naughty one woman show Swinging on the Seine After Dark to the Joe's Pub stage on May 2nd at 7PM.

Join D'yan on her journey to Paris, where all bets and pants are off! D'yan chronicles her move to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan is transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger's scene. A coming-of-age story like you have never seen it complete with interactive musical interludes.

Forest has performed all over the globe with notable performances in New York, Paris, Edinburgh, and even Ethiopia. She has been noted by critics as the "naughty version of Betty White" and has appeared on SNL, Comedy Central, France's Incredible Talent, and most recently on The Drew Barrymore Show. She takes her risqué one-woman show complete with her trusty ukulele to New York comedy clubs including Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's, The Broadway Comedy Club, and Le Poisson Rouge, among many more. Her act, accurately called "I Married a Nun," landed her on the same stage as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Joan Rivers. The late Rivers even referred to Forest as "the filthy ukulele player." Forest even penned some of her most sitcom-worthy life events with a tell-all entitled I Did it My Ways, currently available on Amazon.

Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) and tickets are priced at $20. For ticket information, please visit: Click Here and to learn more about D'yan Forest visit: www.dyanforest.com.

D'yan Forest was raised a provincial girl in the conservative suburbs of Boston. After a "scandalous" divorce for the time and two years of oral French lessons, Forest got on a five-day boat ride to study abroad in Paris. After falling in love with the city, Forest would then embrace the French culture fully, which would determine the trajectory of the rest of her career.

Back in the US, Forest performed as an international singer at golf clubs, country clubs, bars, and restaurants. Her life as a singer was cut short when the entertainment business in New York. City was brought to a halt after the 9/11 attacks. With no idea that she had the capability to be funny, Forest became what the world needed the most at that time: a comedian. With her ukulele in hand, Forest put together a hysterical and risqué one-woman show which caught on quickly.

Her act, accurately called "I Married a Nun," landed her on the same stages as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Joan Rivers. In fact, upon meeting Rivers, she referred to Forest as "the filthy ukulele player."

COVID-19 got Forest to wondering what else she could do with al of her wonderfully hilarious stories from life. I Did it My Ways is the culmination of her sitcom-worthy life events, now available for all to read. But this book is no indication that the 88-year-old is done taking to the stage. Her new act, "Swinging on the Seine," can still be seen in New York and Paris at some of the most famed comedy clubs like Joe's Pub, Caroline's Gotham Comedy Club, and New York Comedy Club.




Chris Sarandon to Present Live Podcast Taping of COOKING BY HEART With Mario Cantone Photo
Chris Sarandon to Present Live Podcast Taping of COOKING BY HEART With Mario Cantone
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Academy Award nominee Chris Sarandon and Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone in a one-night-only live recording podcast episode of “Cooking By Heart” on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM.
Santino Fontana to Return to 54 Below for Four Performances in September Photo
Santino Fontana to Return to 54 Below for Four Performances in September
54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Santino Fontana for an encore run of his hit solo show on September 10 – 14 at 7:00pm.
One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month Photo
One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey on Friday, April 21st at 9:30PM. Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below, this time for a night of original music from across her catalog.
NOT STANDARD: A LOVE LETTER THROUGH JAZZ TO THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Announced At The Green Ro Photo
NOT STANDARD: A LOVE LETTER THROUGH JAZZ TO THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Announced At The Green Room 42
Matthew Davies announces Not Standard. This project discusses the experience of being different from the world around you. Original covers from a diverse group of artists such as Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Sondheim with a jazz twist!

More Hot Stories For You


Chris Sarandon to Present Live Podcast Taping of COOKING BY HEART With Mario CantoneChris Sarandon to Present Live Podcast Taping of COOKING BY HEART With Mario Cantone
April 6, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Academy Award nominee Chris Sarandon and Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone in a one-night-only live recording podcast episode of “Cooking By Heart” on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM.
Santino Fontana to Return to 54 Below for Four Performances in SeptemberSantino Fontana to Return to 54 Below for Four Performances in September
April 6, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Santino Fontana for an encore run of his hit solo show on September 10 – 14 at 7:00pm.
One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month
April 6, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey on Friday, April 21st at 9:30PM. Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below, this time for a night of original music from across her catalog.
Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC AwardsPatti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards
April 5, 2023

The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL received Lifetime Achievement Awards and JILLIAN LAURAIN received the Hanson Award.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This WeekKIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
April 4, 2023

Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, April 6,  featuring the cast of Kimberly Akimbo!
share