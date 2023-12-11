Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK To Be Presented In Concert, January 30

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Drew Gasparini's “I Could Use a Drink” In Concert.

Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, this music, as relevant today as ever, still inspires and connects deeply with a new generation of Gasparini enthusiasts.

Experience powerhouse vocalists performing selected favorites “What Remains,” “You Can't Bring Me Down,” “Circus,” “No Turning Back Now,” and many more! Starring an up-and-coming cast, this concert is produced by Kristen Eliza Brock, with musical direction by Tyler Campbell.

Drew Gasparini's “I Could Use a Drink” In Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 30th, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Kristen Eliza Brock (producer) is an NYC-based actress and a graduate of Montclair State University where she received a BFA in Musical Theatre. Most recently, she was part of a new musical workshop, Brooklyn's Bridge and a Christmas workshop, Five Golden Rings. She also appeared as Ann on Norwegian Cruise Lines in the closing cast of Swing! The Broadway Musical. Some credits include: Mary Lane (Reefer Madness), Millie (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Ariel (Footloose), Janet (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Reno (Anything Goes), Sharpay (High School Musical), Jovie (Elf) and The Witch (Into the Woods) where she was a nominee at the 2018 Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre. She would like to thank BEA for their amazing support and Jon, Kim, Lynsey and Kevin for always putting up with her dramatic shenanigans.

www.kristenbrock.com

Tyler Campbell (music director, piano) is Artist in Residence at Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland, Florida, where he serves as music director/conductor for stage productions and composer/arranger for a wide variety of ensembles and occasions. Praised as "absolutely magnificent", "masterful", and "stellar", his direction of both high school and community ensembles has been awarded by the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, and BroadwayWorld. His musical, Winesburg, Ohio: A New Musical, was a National Finalist for the American Prize in Composition and considered for eligibility in the National High School Musical Theatre (Jimmy) Awards. These and other choral/ instrumental works are available on demand (musicdirector2012@gmail.com). As a performer, Campbell has sung with the Florida Orchestra and Imperial Symphony Orchestra, and has backed up many stars of the stage, including Kristen Chenoweth, Karen Olivo, and Quentin Darrington. In addition to musical activities, Campbell is the English Department Chair at Lakeland High School, where he teaches courses in British and World Literature. M.M.E., Boston University and B.S. English Education, University of South Florida.

Sofia Deler would like to thank Kristen Brock for involving her in this project as well as 54 Below for supporting the work and of course Drew Gaspirini for his brilliant artistry and kindness to share his work.

www.sofiadeler.com

Cedrick Ekra is positively pumped to make his 54 Below Debut! Off-Broadway: Here I Am (Kyle, AMT Theater), Powerline Road (Man 1, Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theater/ART), Call Me From The Grave (Son House, Jerry Orbach Theater). Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Drifter, Ogunquit Playhouse), Beautiful... (Drifter, Tuacahn Hafen Theatre), The Scottsboro Boys (Clarence Norris, Playhouse on Park), Evita (Magaldi, Jean's Playhouse). Film: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Male Singer). Cruise: Icons/Lights, Camera, Music (Norwegian Cruise Line). Cedrick would like to thank the cast and Kristen for putting this all together! About Artists Agency. Emerson BFA MT. Bisou mama. www.cedrickekra.com

Spencer LaRue is thrilled to be back at 54 below. Broadway credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (James Potter Jr & Sr/Cedric Diggory, u/s Scorpius Malfoy). Regional theatre: Newsies (Romeo), Oklahoma! (Ensemble) (Broadway at Music Circus), Disaster! (Ensemble, Connecticut Repertory Theatre). Other credits include: Sweeney Todd (Tobias Ragg, U of M), The Drowsy Chaperone (Ensemble, U of M). Training: BFA musical theatre; The University of Michigan. All the love in the world to his Parents and Griffin, it means the world.

Anania Williams is an actor, singer, content creator, and drag artist located in Brooklyn, NY. Credits include: Kinky Boots (Lola, Chicago, IL), Into the Woods (Narrator- Boston, MA), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Fredric- Mars Hill, NC), and Don't Look Up (Netflix Productions- Boston, MA). They'd like to thank their chosen family for being an amazing support system.

TikTok: @anania00 (2.3M) Instagram: @anania00 (159K)

Dana Wilton is very excited to finally be making her 54 Below debut! She is a New York based actor, singer, dancer, and voice over artist, who was last seen as one of the lead vocalists for Norwegian Cruise Lines. Some of Dana's favorite roles include Emma Borden in Lizzie: A Femme Rock Musical, Wendla in Spring Awakening, and Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

www.danawilton.com

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.