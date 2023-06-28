Dee Roscioli, Courtnee Carter & More to Join ALEXA XIOUFARIDOU MOSTER & FRIENDS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present rising star Alexa Xioufaridou Moster on Saturday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Having recently completed the acclaimed run of SING STREET and the first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster is humbled to make her solo concert and New York City debut at 54 Below. Joining forces with beloved Broadway actors and friends, Alexa will take you on a heartfelt journey through song, inviting laughter and nostalgia as she shares her personal story.

With an extraordinary range of musical styles that encompasses Broadway hits, pop anthems, jazz standards, country music, opera, and even songs from the cherished cover band she once shared with her father, this evening promises to showcase Alexa's vocal prowess in a truly unforgettable experience.

Joining Alexa will be Dee Roscioli of Wicked & The Cher Show, Courtnee Carter of Parade & Once on this Island, Remy Laifer of Fiddler on the Roof; TV: NBC's New Amsterdam, and Carson Stewart of The Notebook, The Gospel According To Heather). This show is directed by Lennart Nielsen (The Gilded Age, HBO)), Music Directed by Andrea Yohe (New York, New York) and produced by Evan Schild (Grey House, POTUS)

Alexa Xioufaridou Moster plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Saturday, July 29th at 7:00pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Dee Roscioli:

Dee (she/her) is most known for her 7 year record-breaking run as Elphaba in the smash hit Wicked. Broadway, Chicago, San Fran, First Nat’l Touring companies. Dee was also seen on Broadway in The Cher Show as the standby for Star and Lady and joined the closing company of the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof as Fruma Sarah. She can be heard on the original cast recording of John Kander’s Newest musical Kid Victory where she created the role of Emily. Most recently she created the role of Penny Lawlor for the Huntington Theatre run of Sing Street. In addition to her theatre credits, she has performed as a soloist with various symphonies across the US and Europe. Dee has also guest starred on various TV series and voices the character of Ma on the animated series Madagascar A Little Wild. Instagram @deeroscioli

Courtnee Carter:

A New York City based Broadway and television actress, originally from Jacksonville, Florida. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she received her BFA degree in acting. Courtnee can be seen in Billy Porter’s directorial debut feature for MGM/Orion Pictures, Anything’s Possible, and currently on Broadway in Parade. Some of her other credits include: Television: Harlem (Prime) Charmed (CW), POSE (FX) Law and Order: SVU (NBC), The Path (HULU). Broadway: Tony award winning, Once on this Island and Off- Broadway: East O’ West O’. National Tour: Once on this Island. Regional: SING STREET: A New Musical.Upcoming HBO’s And just like That.

Instagram: @iamcourtneecarter

Remy Laifer:

is incredibly excited to be singing again with the wonderful Alexa Moster! Credits include: National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof; TV: NBC's New Amsterdam, Hulu's The Food That Built America; Off Broadway: Hazing U (AMT Theater); Regional: Summer Theatre of New Canaan. He is a proud graduate of Northwestern University. Listen to his electronic music on all platforms under the title: REMY QUINN. www.remylaifer.com @remylaifer

Carson Stewart:

Carson Stewart is so excited to be sharing the stage with Alexa. Off Broadway: The Gospel According to Heather. Regional: The Notebook (premiere). Carson attended Northwestern University, where he met Alexa on accepted students day. Much love to his family and the Mosters.



Lennart Nielsen:

is a German-American actor, writer, and director based in New York City. He is thrilled to make his New York directing debut working with his brilliant friend Alexa, a fellow graduate of Northwestern University. Acting: The Gilded Age (HBO). Writing: “Again, the Spell” (play in development, Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship at Synecdoche Works). www.lennartnielsen.com





Andrea Yohe:

Andrea Yohe is a New York transplant via Nashville! She was recently the Music Assistant for Broadway’s New York, New York and is the Associate Music Director for the Off-Broadway production of Millennials are Killing Musicals.

Gian Perez:

Gian Perez is a multi-hyphenate artist from Puerto Rico based in Brooklyn, NY. Studio albums: Baby Blue (2017) , Revelations (2018), No Love for Cowboy (2022) Theatre: Comedy of Errors (The Public Theatre) Sing Street (NYTW) La Carreta (Roundabout) TV: East New York (CBS)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.