DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton welcomes back Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall as they embark on a sold out Israeli 9 city Concert Tour in November 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.



Westfall & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in November 2022 for a limited engagement of 9 concerts across the country and will be joined on stage by Musical Directors Raviv Leibzirer and Michal Solomon on piano, Ram Erez on double-bass and Henry Vered on drums.

This concert tour follows their last successful Israeli concert tours in 2019 and 2022.



The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Wicked, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.



Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras.



Since 2017, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked's 15th Anniversary Glinda), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) and most recently Eryn LeCroy (The Phantom of The Opera) in March 2022.



Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.



Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of

Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "The Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and in collaboration with Israel Prize winning composer Nurit Hirsh.



DeLaney Westfall, originally from St. George Utah, received her BFA from Brigham Young University in Music Dance Theater, where she was cast as the lead role of Christine in The Phantom of The Opera. In 2014 she was cast in the Kennedy Center pre-Broadway revival of Side Show. She then followed the production to New York where it played at the St. James Theater.

After closing the show in winter 2015, she was cast as Cosette in Pennsylvania Shakespeare's production of Les Miserables. Following that, she began rehearsals for the North American First National Tour of Beautiful -The Carole King Musical. DeLaney then took on the principal role of Lauren on Broadway in the smash hit Kinky Boots. She finished her run in January 2018 and immediately started rehearsals for Barrow Street Theater's critically acclaimed, award-winning production of Sweeney Todd, playing Johanna. In August 2019, DeLaney joined the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, until the closing of that show in October 2019.

Westfall most recently played Lucy Fairweather in the 2022 critically

acclaimed Irish Repertory Theater's production of 'The Streets of New York'.





DeLaney Westfall & Isaac Sutton will open the "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" tour on November 11 at Ness Ziona Theater, and will also perform on November 12 at The Jerusalem Theater (Sold Out), November 18 at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art (Sold Out), November 19 at Beer Sheva Performing Arts Center, November 24 at Ra'anana Theater (Sold Out), and November 26 at Carmiel Theater.

For Tickets and more information : Box office +972-3-6443718.