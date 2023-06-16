Daniel Reichard Returns To Birdland With IT'S YOU I LIKE

The performance is on Monday, July 31 at 7:00 PM.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard on Monday, July 31 at 7:00 PM. Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the world-famous Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, will present his new concert “It's You I Like,” a compilation of iconic, nostalgic tunes from our childhoods re-explored through an adult perspective. The evening intends to be an emotional, summertime pick-me-up, exploring the themes of self-esteem, motivation, curiosity, and communication. Reichard will be supported by musical director and pianist Micha Gilad, drummer Alex Wyatt, and bassist Brian Holtz. There is a $50 music charge, with $75 VIP tickets available for preferred seating. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Daniel Reichard is best known for his acclaimed performance as Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer Bob Gaudio in the original Broadway cast of the Tony and Grammy-winning musical, Jersey Boys, and is featured on the show's multi-platinum, Grammy-winning album. His signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City and beyond, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein's Candide at Lincoln Center's New York City Opera, pop artist Keith Haring in The Public Theater's production of Radiant Baby, Man in The Thing About Men (cast album), Emmet in Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, and multiple characters in the musical revue, Forbidden Broadway. Across the United States, Reichard has been seen onstage at multiple regional theatres, including the Goodspeed Opera House, North Shore Music Theatre, the St. Louis MUNY, and the Weston Playhouse.

Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his Jersey Boys co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. They have performed over 1,000 concerts and recorded two albums and two public television specials. As a concert singer, Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops. Over the past decade, his solo engagements have sold-out New York City venues including Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Birdland, the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova. His Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe, can be found online. Follow his fan pages on Facebook and Instagram.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Daniel Reichard in “It's You I Like” on Monday, July 31 at 7:00 PM. There is a $50 music charge, with $75 VIP tickets available for preferred seating. All tickets have a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here




