DRAG OUT LOUD - A Live-Singing Drag Cabaret Returns To Purgatory This Month
Drag Out Loud features some of NYC's favorite drag kings and things, as well as trans and nonbinary drag artists including Sir Dallan G, Lena Horne, and more.
The live-singing drag cabaret Drag Out Loud will be returning to Purgatory in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 7:30pm. Drag Out Loud features some of NYC's favorite drag kings and things, as well as trans and nonbinary drag artists including Sir Dallan G, Lena Horne, Anson Reign, and more. Drag Out Loud is part cabaret, part drag show, all fabulous.
Purgatory is located at 675 Central Avenue, and tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. For more information on the event, please visit @Drag_Out_Loud on Instagram. Tickets are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228828®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flink.dice.fm%2FSfc89f7fda18?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Drag Out Loud was created by Donnie Cianciotto, the creator of Trans Voices Cabaret which has been performing in NY since 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago, Portland, and London. Cianciotto will be performing and emceeing the evening as his drag alter-ego, Anson Reign.
Featuring:
Crybaby - IG @cryin_in_public
KiKi Bootz - IG @theekikibootz
Lena Horné - IG @lenahornay
Leo Moon - IG @l30.m00n
Masc.Ari - IG @masc.ari
Mötley Crüde - IG @kathryn.kirk
Mx. Signals - IG @itsmxsignals
Peach Fuzz - IG @peachfuzzcreamzzz
Sam Bam Thankyoumaam - IG @mrsambamthankyoumaam
Sir Dallan G. - IG @sirdallang
Stevie Dicks - IG @stevie.dicksss
Taranee Mars - IG @taraneemars
Hosted by Anson Reign - IG @ansonreign