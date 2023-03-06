DRAG OUT LOUD - A Live-Singing Drag Cabaret Returns To Purgatory This Month

The live-singing drag cabaret Drag Out Loud will be returning to Purgatory in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 7:30pm. Drag Out Loud features some of NYC's favorite drag kings and things, as well as trans and nonbinary drag artists including Sir Dallan G, Lena Horne, Anson Reign, and more. Drag Out Loud is part cabaret, part drag show, all fabulous.

Purgatory is located at 675 Central Avenue, and tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. For more information on the event, please visit @Drag_Out_Loud on Instagram. Tickets are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228828®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flink.dice.fm%2FSfc89f7fda18?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Drag Out Loud was created by Donnie Cianciotto, the creator of Trans Voices Cabaret which has been performing in NY since 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago, Portland, and London. Cianciotto will be performing and emceeing the evening as his drag alter-ego, Anson Reign.

Featuring:

Crybaby - IG @cryin_in_public

KiKi Bootz - IG @theekikibootz

Lena Horné - IG @lenahornay

Leo Moon - IG @l30.m00n

Masc.Ari - IG @masc.ari

Mötley Crüde - IG @kathryn.kirk

Mx. Signals - IG @itsmxsignals

Peach Fuzz - IG @peachfuzzcreamzzz

Sam Bam Thankyoumaam - IG @mrsambamthankyoumaam

Sir Dallan G. - IG @sirdallang

Stevie Dicks - IG @stevie.dicksss

Taranee Mars - IG @taraneemars

Hosted by Anson Reign - IG @ansonreign