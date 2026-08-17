DRAG OCCASIONALLY, Harry Styles Tribute, to Take Place at at Red Eye NYC

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DRAG OCCASIONALLY, a Harry Styles tribute show hosted by popular NYC drag king Maxx Pleasure, will take place Thursday, August 27, 2026 at Red Eye NYC, just steps from Madison Square Garden, as Harry Styles begins his NYC residency. Maxx and a supporting cast of queens and kings will give fans another way to celebrate Harry's arrival in New York.

Brooklyn-based drag king Maxx Pleasure is a 12-year veteran of New York City's drag scene, known for clever storylines and pop culture performances. With 43K followers across social media, Maxx has gone viral for acts including his portrayals of Edward Cullen and characters from Heated Rivalry. He regularly performs at Stella Trattoria at Macy's Herald Square, Brooklyn's Three Dollar Bill, and at C'mon Everybody, where he hosts his monthly show, Guilty Pleasures. He is a five time nominee for Best Drag King at the GLAM Awards, and the 2018 recipient of Best Drag King at the Brooklyn Night Life Awards.

DRAG OCCASIONALLY will feature Maxx performing Harry Styles' biggest hits alongside performers Myster E Mel Kiki, Reina NoBuena, and Julius Nicoy, bringing Harry's music, fashion, and larger-than-life pop persona to the stage. The show offers Harry fans a chance to celebrate the NYC residency with an evening of drag, music, and camp just a stone's throw from the Garden. Doors 6:30PM, Shows 7:00PM. General Admission tickets are $21.98.



Photo Credit: Mettie Ostrowski

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