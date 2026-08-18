DIVA/DIVO Cabaret Will Come to Modern Classics Theatre Company

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island (MCT) will return with its most dynamic showcase of the season: the 4th Annual Broadway DIVA/DIVO Cabaret: Flipping the Script. Taking place on September 4 and 5 at 7:30 PM, this two-night event will be hosted at the BACCA Arts Center in downtown Lindenhurst. 149 N. Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757.

Flipping the Script turns musical theatre tradition on its head. By challenging classic conventions and handing beloved Broadway anthems over to unexpected voices, MCT's roster of powerhouse vocalists breathe bold, fresh life into iconic standards. Audiences will experience timeless melodies delivered with brand-new narratives, surprising emotional depth, and high-energy showmanship.

“Our mission has always been to open the door to classic and modern works rarely seen on Long Island while championing inclusive, non-traditional casting,” states Modern Classics Theatre Company. “Flipping the Script celebrates the full spectrum of our community's talent, proving that great songs carry new power when shared through diverse perspectives.”

Each $35 general admission ticket includes complimentary wine and light snacks, creating an intimate, lively cabaret atmosphere.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming