Courtney Long Brings WHO'S THAT GIRL? to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on October 5th, 2023.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Courtney Long in “Who Is ‘That Girl?’ on October 5th, 2023 at 9:30 pm. Courtney Long, a New York native, singer, actress, and BroadwayWorld nominee for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical (Smokey Joe’s Cafe) returns to 54 Below for her New York City solo concert debut. For one night only, come hear Courtney sing a range of genres. Enjoy a range of musical selections from Gospel, R&B, Pop, and More. 

Who Is ‘That Girl?’, directed by Tony Award® winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt, After Midnight). Music Directed by Lydia Charles. Stage Managed by Richard Waits. Background Vocals include Alexia Carey, Danielle Laing, and Gabriella Joy Rodriguez(The Color Purple National Tour). Instrumentalists include Jordan Carr (Drums), John Carlos Feliciano (Bass), and Oswald George (Electric Guitar).

Courtney Long, in Who Is ‘That Girl?’  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 5th, 2023. There is a $40-80 cover charge ($45-89 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 p.m. are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Courtney Long

Courtney Long is a graduate of Ithaca College with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. Her most recent credits include Georgia Gordon in Jubilee, Female Cover in Ain’t Misbehavin, BJ Crosby in Smokey Joe’s Cafe at ACT of Connecticut, Instagram: @thatscourtneylong Website: www.Thatscourtneylong.com




