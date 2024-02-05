Composers Concordance & Joe's Pub to Present Vivaldi's Hot House Sound Liberation Feat. Lara St. John

On March 9th at 7pm, Joe's Pub and Composers Concordance will present 'Vivaldi's Hot House'. This composition by Gene Pritsker is a starting point for this eclectic event with violin doyenne Lara St. John and Pritsker's ensemble Sound Liberation. The concert will feature a genre defying repertoire of music inspired by various composers from the past including Mendelssohn, Mozart and Beethoven, reinterpreted with jazz, metal, hip-hop etc. Featured singers include operatic soprano Adriana Valdés, baritone Charles Coleman, the r&b vocals of David Banks and the soulful jazz voice of Sonya Hensley. Five poets will also be part of this performance: John Pietaro, Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford and Kelsea Brunner. Pritsker will perform on guitar, and as a rapper, and will be joined by Franz Hackl on trumpet, Geoffrey Burleson on piano, Amanda Ruzza on bass and John Ferrari on drums.

St. John will also be featured on 'Bartok's Transylvania' inspired by Bela Bartok and 'So Very Expressive' based on the 2nd movement of Beethoven's Spring Sonata as well as other music of Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Frédéric Chopin, Antonio Vivaldi, Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Schubert, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

This event is co-presented with the contemporary music organization Composers Concordance, now celebrating their 40th season.

Performance Details:

Composers Concordance & Joe's Pub Present

Vivaldi's Hot House

Sound Liberation Feat. Lara St. John

Saturday, March 9th, 2024

7pm (Doors Open 6pm)

$25 (exclusive of service fee)

There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10003

(at Astor Place)

Composers:

Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Béla Bartók, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin,

Felix Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Antonio Vivaldi.

Performers:

Lara St. John - violin

Sound Liberation

Sonya Hensley, Adriana Valdés, Charles Coleman, David Banks - voices

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Gene Pritsker- guitar/rap

Geoffrey Burleson - synth.

Amanda Ruzza - electric bass

John Ferrari - drums

Poets

﻿Kelsea Brunner, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro

Canadian-born violinist Lara St. John has been described as "something of a phenomenon" by The Strad and a "high-powered soloist" by the New York Times.

Lara has played with orchestras and in recital pretty much everywhere in the world (except India and sub-Saharan Africa which she would love to visit). She founded her own record label in 1999 and has produced 15 albums from solo Bach violin works to Eastern European folk music to 21st century concerto premieres, with orchestras including the RPO, The Knights and the Simón Bolívar of Venezuela. She plays in Klezmer, polka and jazz bands and has performed as soloist with most of the world's major orchestras.

Lara is a Knight of Burgundy and a member of the Order of Canada. She also makes and edits films - from music videos to documentaries.

She performs on the 1779 "Salabue" Guadagnini, and a David Wiebe from 2011.

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."- John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

