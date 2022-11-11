Comedians Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow to Present HOW TO RESTAURANT at Caveat This Month

On November 16th, comedians Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow will present a hilarious night of sketch comedy, featuring a stellar cast of New York's top character performers, with stand-up comedy from rising star, Ben Katzner.

After writing and directing countless sketch shows at UCB, Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow have teamed up to create How to Restaurant - a sketch show about two objectively awful people giving horrible advice on how to behave in restaurants!

How to Restaurant is presented by Janine Giraffebelow and Valerie Mansname (Kulow & Eimicke), the world's greatest customers (if you go by most Yelp reviews written.) They've generously taken the time to teach their dining secrets through restaurant sketches, so that someday you can under-tip and yell at busboys as well as they do. So get those dietary restrictions and incomplete parties ready! It's time to learn how to restaurant!

Cast: Erin Bartley (The Truth Podcast), Donald Chang (Squid Game), Michael Delisle (Comedy Central), Xavier Padin (Magnet Theater), Al Piper (Blue Bloods), and Elena Skopetos (Toronto Sketchfest)

Performance Location: Caveat - 21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002

Performance Date: Wednesday, November 16th at 9:30pm

Ticket Price: $15 advance, $20 at the door

Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208971®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Fhow-to-restaurant-11-16-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Caveat is a cabaret comedy theater, championing nerdy, funny art, offering a variety of beer, wine cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, empanadas, popcorn, and candy!