Comedians Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow to Present HOW TO RESTAURANT at Caveat This Month
How to Restaurant is a sketch show about two objectively awful people giving horrible advice on how to behave in restaurants!
On November 16th, comedians Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow will present a hilarious night of sketch comedy, featuring a stellar cast of New York's top character performers, with stand-up comedy from rising star, Ben Katzner.
After writing and directing countless sketch shows at UCB, Jared Eimicke and Stacey Kulow have teamed up to create How to Restaurant - a sketch show about two objectively awful people giving horrible advice on how to behave in restaurants!
How to Restaurant is presented by Janine Giraffebelow and Valerie Mansname (Kulow & Eimicke), the world's greatest customers (if you go by most Yelp reviews written.) They've generously taken the time to teach their dining secrets through restaurant sketches, so that someday you can under-tip and yell at busboys as well as they do. So get those dietary restrictions and incomplete parties ready! It's time to learn how to restaurant!
Cast: Erin Bartley (The Truth Podcast), Donald Chang (Squid Game), Michael Delisle (Comedy Central), Xavier Padin (Magnet Theater), Al Piper (Blue Bloods), and Elena Skopetos (Toronto Sketchfest)
Performance Location: Caveat - 21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Performance Date: Wednesday, November 16th at 9:30pm
Ticket Price: $15 advance, $20 at the door
Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208971®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Fhow-to-restaurant-11-16-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Caveat is a cabaret comedy theater, championing nerdy, funny art, offering a variety of beer, wine cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, empanadas, popcorn, and candy!
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Kim David Smith's A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS At Club Cumming, December 18
November 11, 2022
Performer Kim David Smith brings his 4th annual presentation of “A Wery Weimar Christmas” at CLUB CUMMING Sunday, December 18.
DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022
November 11, 2022
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton welcomes back Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall as they embark on a sold out Israeli 9 city Concert Tour in November 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.
Lianne Dobbs Debuts WHY CAN'T A WOMAN…? On Wednesday, November 16 At 54 Below
November 10, 2022
Performer Lianne Marie Dobbs' evening of feminism and music, Why CAN'T A Woman...?, plays at 54 Below on Wednesday, November 16th at 7 PM. Music director is Ron Abel, with additional guest musicians Kendra Jo Brook, Amanda Morrill, Luke Darnell and guest vocals and choreography by Luis Villabon.
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's This Month
November 10, 2022
Jim Caruso's Cast Party will return to the West Coast for two nights, Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17 at 7pm. The 'extreme open mic' will take place at Feinstein's at Vitello's, located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.