Christine Dwyer, Keri René Fuller, and Constantine Maroulis Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), and Keri René Fuller (Six, Jagged Little Pill) complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on October 29 & 30 at The Cutting Room for four shows.. A knockout roster of Broadway stars will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of their music.

In addition to Dwyer, Maroulis, and Fuller, the full lineup boasts Ben Clark (Almost Heaven), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman), Alexa Green (Wicked), Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Kyle Taylor Parker (Pretty Woman), Carolina Rial (“The Voice”), Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages), and Brendan Jacob Smith (America's Got Talent”). Featured background singers are Kailey Boyle, D'Nasya Jordan, and Mia Gentile.

The concert will give tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are the Champions”, “We Will Rock You”, and “Somebody to Love”. The music is directed by Ben Moss and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Queen became one of the world's biggest stadium rock bands in the early 1980s. Estimates of their record sales range from 170 million to 300 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Each member of the band has composed hit singles, and all four were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2018, they were presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Broadway Sings Queen, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and most recently Celine Dion. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Taylor Swift and Whitney Houston, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served, but everyone in the Main Room is guaranteed a seat. All ages welcome and all performers are subject to change.