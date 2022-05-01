Chicago Cabaret Week to Kick Off on May 6th

Cabaret has been at the heartbeat of Chicago's nightclub scene for more than a century. Come hear blues, jazz, American songbook, burlesque, French music, pop, comedy and Broadway by some of Chicago's finest artists during the first-ever Chicago Cabaret Week, May 6-16, 2022.

This festival features 15 shows in a variety of music venues around Chicago. Tickets from $15 - $30. A complete schedule and ticket information available at www.chicagocabaretweek.org. The venues are intimate spaces, Haven in Bronzeville, Beverly Art Center, Cliff Dwellers, Davenport's, DePaul University, Drew's, Epiphany Center for the Arts, Fulton Street Collective, Hideout, Le Piano, Old Town School of Folk Music, Newport Theater, Polo Inn, and Venus Cabaret.

The cabaret organizations have come together as a team-Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, The Cabaret Project, and Working In Concert to present a cohesive series akin to Chicago's Restaurant Week or Theatre Week, highlighting the city's vibrant cultural arts scene. Originally slated for 2020, Chicago Cabaret Week was to be part of the city's designated Year Of Chicago Music celebrating the city's rich musical legacy.

The coordinators met up with Lisa Fielding and "Backstage Chicago", a WBBM New radio podcast "Cabaret Week: An exploration of Chicago Cabaret Scene" for a behind the scenes interview. This program is supported in part by Chicago DCASE and Choose Chicago. Full Schedule and ticket information at: www.chicagocabaretweek.org