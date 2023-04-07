Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chelsea Table & Stage Presents Debut Solo Concert From Kayla Davion

This concert is a peek into Kayla's psyche as she examines what it means to accept the call to live in the fullness of self.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Chelsea Table & Stage welcomes Kayla Davion for her debut solo concert "An Ode to Self." This concert is a peek into Kayla's psyche as she examines what it means to accept the call to live in the fullness of self.

Through her deep exploration of Gospel and R&B classics, Kayla will take the audience on a journey of belief and trust. "An Ode to Self" will be directed by Zhailon Levingston, have music supervision by Allen Louis, and feature special guest Jhardon DiShon Milton (Tina, A Bronx Tale).

Kayla Davion made her Broadway debut, fresh out of college, in the hit Broadway Musical Waitress, where she made history as the first African American woman to play Dawn. Additional Broadway credits include King Kong (OBC), and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (OBC), where she began as an Ikette and closed the show as the Alternate for Tina. Off-Broadway: White Girl In Danger. TV/Film: The Good Fight, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the Disney feature film Better Nate Than Ever.

"Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com."




