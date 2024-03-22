Chelsea Table + Stage Present Vanessa Racci In PROHIBITION JAZZ NIGHTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present jazz/pop recording artist Vanessa Racci in the New York City debut of “Prohibition Jazz Nights” on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 PM.

Kicking off Jazz Appreciation Month Gatsby-style with classics from the heyday of ‘20s and ‘30s jazz that will have you singing and swinging, Racci shares the history of Prohibition and the songs that defined it with swanky attire and a silky, sultry voice. Audience members are encouraged to wear Gatsby attire to enhance the fun. “Prohibition Jazz Nights” will feature veteran musicians Glafkos Kontemeniotis on keys, Marcus McLaurine on bass, and Kenny Hassler on drums.

Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

AboutVanessa Racci

Vanessa Racci is a New York-based touring recording artist of Southern Italian descent, with a passion for retro jazz and music made famous by Italian Americans. She has recorded two albums – Italiana Fresca and Jazzy Italian – and produces and performs in several shows that celebrate American jazz, Italian American music a,nd Italian contributions to jazz and pop in the US. Her second album, Jazzy Italian, released on the Zoho Jazz label, made the top 10 traditional jazz albums of 2022 on the RMR jazz chart and has been programmed on “Siriusly Sinatra” on Sirius XM, in addition to 150+ other radio stations. It was produced and arranged by 2023 Grammy Award winner Steven Feifke. Some notable appearances are the NIAF Gala, theSons of Italy Gala in Washington D.C., The Famous San Gennaro NYC, Birdland Jazz Club, and the Columbus Day Parade on ABC 7.

About CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.