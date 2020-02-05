Casting Announced For HEART OF THE CITY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club presents HEART OF THE CITY, the songs of mother/daughter writing team Kristen and Luanne Rosenfeld on March 30.

Marc delaCruz, the first Filipino American actor to portray Alexander Hamilton will join a host of Broadway performers including Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Lion King, Sister Act); Christina DeCicco (Evita, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Wicked); Cicily Daniels (Little Mermaid, Once on this Island) Bart Shatto (War Paint, Hands on a Hardbody, The Civil War) and Jamison Scott (Memphis, Spiderman:Turn Off the Dark, Grease) to sing the Rosenfeld Songbook. The concert will feature songs from Divided, Cardboard Castles and premier music from the Rosenfeld's newest collaboration The Edge of the World.

HEART OF THE CITY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 30th at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





