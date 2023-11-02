Cast And Creative Team Set For 29 Hour Reading Of PERFORMING FILIPINA

Directed by Isabel Rodriguez and music directed by Patrick B. Phillips.

The cast and creative team has been set for the 29 hour reading of Performing Filipina, written by Lianah Sta. Ana, to be performed at Houghton Hall Arts Community in New York City on November 14th, 2023 at 1:30pm and 4:30pm.

Directed by Isabel Rodriguez and music directed by Patrick B. Phillips, the all-Filipina cast will star Anika Braganza, Liz Casasola, Aliza Ciara, Emy Coligado, Emily Goes, and Lianah Sta Ana.

Performing Filipina, a new “kind-of” musical, is a show for Filipinas, by a Filipina, born from a desire to examine contradictions and rekindle ties, link our personal and familial histories to a diasporic one, relate ourselves to one another, empower our community and ground us in a foundation of care. The musical's fragmentary narrative arc takes shape in three acts: act one introduces audiences to who, or what, we commonly regard as the “Filipina Woman,” act two unpacks how ideas of “The Filipina” affect our everyday lives, and act three takes audiences through an intergenerational look at how we have, and continue to, survive. 

Performing Filipina's 29 hour reading is supported by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, YoungArts, Andrew Kim, and Adam Hyndman; and is fiscally sponsored by Leviathan Lab, a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) arts organization by and for NYC-based Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) theatre and film artists. Lianah Sta. Ana and Cindy Tsai serve as producers. Kathleen Rose Gallardo serves as stage manager.



