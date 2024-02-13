Café Carlyle Announces Return Of Bernie Williams This April

Café Carlyle has announced the residency of the multi-talented Bernie Williams from April 9th to April 13th, 2024. The former New York Yankees outfielder turned critically acclaimed guitarist will take the iconic Café Carlyle stage for a series of intimate performances, enchanting audiences with his musical prowess and engaging stage presence.

Bernie Williams, a four-time World Series champion, has seamlessly transitioned from the baseball diamond to the world of music, earning widespread acclaim for his exceptional guitar skills and soulful compositions. From his debut album "The Journey Within," a fusion of jazz, rock, and Latin rhythms that reached #3 on Billboard's "Contemporary Jazz Chart," to the success of his second album "Moving Forward," which featured renowned guests and earned two consecutive Billboard #1 singles, and a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Album, Williams has proven himself as a musical force. Beyond his achievements on stage, Williams authored "Rhythms of the Game: The Link Between Music and Athletic Performance," providing unique insights into the symbiotic relationship between musical artistry and athletic excellence.

His Café Carlyle residency, as The Bernie Williams Collective, will showcase an eclectic mix of Williams' original songs featuring Latin Jazz, tropical rhythms and new arrangements of classic jazz standards, and blues, pop and rock classics promising an extraordinary blend of Bernie Williams' musical talents.

Tickets are available online via Tock— General Seating $135 per person / Premium Seating $185 / Bar Seating $100. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years.

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930.