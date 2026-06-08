Cabaret Roundup: June 8-14 – Alex Newell, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a concert reading of Dames at Sea in honor of its 60th anniversary, Glee and Broadway star Alex Newell in a new solo show, pride shows and more.

Jeff Harnar Sings THE 1959 BROADWAY SONGBOOK at Birdland Jazz Club

June 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The 1959 Broadway Songbook is a musical collage of the 21 musicals that were playing in New York in 1959. Gypsy, The Sound of Music, Fiorello, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, The Music Man, Flower Drum Song, Bells are Ringing, and Once Upon a Mattress are among the shows in this tribute to an era some have called the twilight of The Golden Age of Broadway. Songwriters represented include Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg, Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green, and Lerner & Loewe. Over 40 songs are woven together including “Tonight,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Til There Was You,” “The Party’s Over,” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” in a show that also pays homage to the very structure of a Broadway musical, including an “Overture,” “Entr’Acte” and an “Intermission,” the latter featuring a humorous nod to pop and Hollywood music and current events of 1959.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

54 Sings Dames at Sea: A 60th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

June 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Sixty years ago, Robin Miller, George Haimshohn, and Jim Wise made a sensation off-Broadway with Dames at Sea, their loving tribute to musicals of a bygone era. Since then, the show has had countless regional and off-Broadway productions, and finally premiered on Broadway in 2015. To mark the musical’s sixtieth anniversary, cast members from several previous productions will join some of Broadway’s brightest stars to sing through the score. This musical romp will leave every audience member feeling that “Good Times Are Here to Stay!” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

See the cast list so far here.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $58 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Alex Newell at Café Carlyle

June 9-13 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Café Carlyle is thrilled to welcome Alex Newell for a special engagement June 9-13, 2026, bringing their powerhouse voice and singular Stage Presence to the intimate Carlyle stage. A historic Tony Award winner, Newell made headlines for their breakout performance in the hit Broadway musical Shucked, where their show-stopping rendition of “Independently Owned” earned unanimous acclaim and quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about performances.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of vocal firepower, storytelling, and emotional connection, up close and personal, marking a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway’s most dynamic talents in an intimate cabaret setting.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $245 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. Bar seating has a $50 food/drink minimum.

Musical Mischief: Pride Cabaret! at Red Eye NY

June 10 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Musical Mischief is a cabaret that celebrates the sexy, subversive side of Broadway and this June, they’re turning it OUT for Pride. Featuring rising Broadway stars in an intimate, anything-goes setting where inhibitions are checked at the door. Headlined by Olivier Award nominee and Global Jesus Christ Superstar legend Eric W. Schleck, with singer-songwriter extraordinaire Noah Landry commanding the keys.... they'll leave you “gagged, gooped, and utterly undone.”

Tickets: Tickets are $21.98 (including fees). There is no item minimum at Red Eye.

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Mina Hartong: Miss Personality the Pride Edition at Pangea

June 11 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This is the Pride show you don’t want to miss! International headlining comedian Mina Hartong ( Joe’s Pub, Gaydar) returns to Pangea for Miss Personality: The Pride Edition with special guests Jamie Machotka,Brooke Finegold, and featuring Madeleine Murphy. Named one of America’s funniest women by Curve Magazine, Mina has shared the stage with Gina Yashere and Kristin Key.

Tickets: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only). All shows have a $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person

Jillith Fair: Loving Jill Sobule (A Pride Month Celebration) at Joe’s Pub

June 13 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jillith Fair celebrates the life of the much-beloved Jill Sobule who died May 1, 2025. Paying tribute to Jill will be Antigone Rising, Tracy Bonham, Liz Berlin (Rusted Root), Stephen Clair, Vance Gilbert, Mary Lee Kortes, Rachael Sage, SONiA disappear fear, Syd Straw, Tony Trischka, and more with Tammy Fay Starlite performing and emceeing the evening and Jill's longtime Pittsburgh backing band, Jill's Jagoffs performing and backing the musicians.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Norm Lewis : Broadway & Beyond at 54 Below

June 14-20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway favorite Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) returns to 54 Below for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed series Broadway & Beyond in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.